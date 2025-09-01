“Rough Diamond Rough Justice”: High-Stakes Thriller Plunges Readers Into A World Of Betrayal, Redemption, And Action

Rough Diamond – Rough Justice by Avien Gray takes readers on an international thrill ride of espionage, betrayal, and redemption, delivering a story tailor-made for fans of Lee Child's Jack Reacher, Ian Fleming's James Bond, and Robert Ludlum's Jason Bourne.

At its heart is Cain, a former MI5 agent turned extra-judicial enforcer, who leaves behind the world of intelligence for a fresh start, only to be dragged back into the shadows of global intrigue. From the sunlit coastlines of Australia to the high-stakes diamond trade in Florida, and from the gritty underworlds of South Africa to the tense betrayals of China, Cain's story pulses with action, dark glamour, and moral ambiguity. Alongside him is Jerry, his steadfast best friend and a Royal Protection Officer, whose loyalty and camaraderie bring depth and humanity to a world defined by violence and secrecy.

Inspired by true events, Rough Diamond – Rough Justice is more than an adrenaline-fueled thriller, it is a character-driven exploration of loyalty, loss, and the price of survival. Unlike many action heroes, Cain's struggle is not just against his enemies but against his own conflicted conscience, torn between the desire for a normal life and the inescapable demands of his past.

Early readers and reviewers have called it:

“Gripping from the outset, with an intricate plot that races forward with relentless momentum.”

“A perfect blend of espionage, romance, betrayal, and high-stakes action.”

“A hard-as-stone action hero with a moral heart in cool, Beretta-wielding Cain.”

With its mix of high-tech weaponry, cryptic undertones, and relentless pacing, Rough Diamond – Rough Justice promises to be an unmissable read for thriller lovers worldwide.

About the Author

Avien Gray is an English author whose adventurous life laid the foundation for Rough Diamond – Rough Justice. A professional photographer by trade, Gray's passions and skills span far beyond the lens. He holds a driver's licence, motorbike licence, and pilot's licence, is a handgun marksman, and a black belt in karate. His journeys have taken him across Australia, the UK, the USA, South Africa, China, Spain, and Europe, providing authentic backdrops for his work.

A series of personal tragedies shaped his life from an early age, instilling a depth of resilience and reflection that infuses his writing. In the 1980s, he forged a lifelong friendship with Jerry, a fellow photographer who later became a Metropolitan Police officer and ultimately a Royal Protection Officer serving the British Royal Family. Together, they dreamed of one day writing a book using pseudonyms, cryptology, and anagrams to capture their stories without betraying the integrity of Jerry's profession.

Following Jerry's tragic and untimely passing, Gray took on the task alone, transforming their shared“bucket list” project into a tribute to friendship, loyalty, and survival. Rough Diamond – Rough Justice stands not only as a gripping thriller but also as a homage to the bond of two men who gave their word to one another, and kept it.