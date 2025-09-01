Coffee Shops Market To Reach $115.87 Billion By 2029 With 6.8% CAGR

The Business Research Company

What Is The Coffee Shops Market Size And Growth?

The market size of coffee shops has seen robust growth in the past few years. The projection is that it will expand from $83.27 billion in 2024 to reach a value of $89.17 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include increased urbanization, the rise of coffee culture, a surge in disposable income, the expansion of global chains, and a rising demand for convenience.

The market size of coffee shops is predicted to experience significant expansion in the ensuing years. It's set to reach the value of $115.87 billion by 2029, escalating at 6.8% CAGR. The upward trend during the forecast period is due to several factors such as increasing shift towards healthier consumption, rising demand for specialty coffee, growth in tier-2 cities, sustainability practices, and advancement in digital ordering. In this forecast period, we can expect notable trends such as upgrades in ordering technology, novel brewing techniques, progress in eco-friendly packaging, R&D in coffee beans, and use of automation in operations.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Coffee Shops Market?

The upward trend in the intake of coffee is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the coffee shop market in the future. Coffee consumption pertains to the escalating usage and social adoption of coffee drinks consumed by individuals of diverse ages, habits, and geographical locations globally. This surge in coffee consumption is motivated by its burgeoning popularity as a functional drink that enhances energy and well-being in daily life. This rise in coffee intake augments coffee shops by enhancing demand, luring more clientele, and boosting the sales of coffee and associated goods. Furthermore, it encourages a robust coffee culture, making coffee shops trendy spaces for social and work activities, thereby supporting their long-term prosperity and expansion. For instance, Tridge Co., Ltd., a South Korea-based agricultural-food analytical and global trade solutions firm, reported in June 2024 that the worldwide coffee demand hit 177 million 60 kg bags between October 2023 and September 2024, reporting a 2.2% growth compared to the earlier period. Hence, the increasing coffee consumption is stimulating the coffee shop market's growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Coffee Shops Market?

Major players in the Coffee Shops Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Starbucks Corporation

. Luckin Coffee Inc.

. Dunkin' Donuts

. Pret A Manger

. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

. Blue Bottle Coffee

. Tim Hortons

. Caffè Nero

. Zus Coffee

. Intelligentsia Coffee

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Coffee Shops Market?

Leading businesses in the coffee shop industry are focusing on introducing innovative services like European-style coffee shops to improve customer satisfaction and draw a more diverse and sophisticated customer base. A European-style coffee shop emulates traditional European café culture, providing a sophisticated environment, premium coffee, and a relaxed experience. It promotes a comfortable setting, motivating guests to unwind, socialize, or savor light meals at their leisure. For example, in April 2024, UK-based international airport, Edinburgh Airport, debuted a new Caffè Nero coffee shop. The café gives passengers a European-style coffee house experience both pre and post-security, with branches located just before the security checkpoints and various gates within the airport. The new venture offers top-notch espresso-based coffee and Italian cuisine in a welcoming ambiance, serving travelers at all times.

How Is The Coffee Shops Market Segmented?

The coffee shops market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Franchise, Independent, Other Types

2) By City Size: Metropolitan, Urban, Rural

3) By Application: Beverage Sales, Food Sales, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Franchise: International Chains, Domestic Chains, Drive-Thru Coffee Shops

2) By Independent: Artisan Coffee Shops, Themed Or Concept Cafes, Pop-Up Or Mobile Coffee Units

3) By Other Types: Coffee Kiosks, Co-Working Cafes, Bookstore Or Library Cafes

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Coffee Shops Market?

In 2024, the most voluminous region in the global coffee shop market was North America. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the most accelerated growth in the future. The coffee shops market report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

