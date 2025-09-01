Construction Testing, Inspection, And Certification (TIC) Market To Reach $362.07 Billion By 2029 TBRC

The Business Research Company

Construction Testing, Inspection, And Certification (TIC) Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The size of construction testing, inspection & certification (TIC) market has exhibited robust growth in recent years, and it is set to escalate from $248.20 billion in 2024 to $268.36 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The surge during the historical period can be associated with the enforcement of building norms and safety rules, a rise in infrastructure failures and structural mishaps, increasing worldwide urbanization and industrial construction undertakings, amplified governmental funding in large-scale infrastructure ventures, and an increased focus on workplace safety and health standards.

The market size for construction testing, inspection & certification (TIC) is projected to witness considerable growth in the near future, with a predicted valuation of $362.07 billion in 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. Factors contributing to this trend during the forecast period include the growing focus on creating climate-resilient and sustainable infrastructure, escalating construction activities in emerging economies, more stringent enforcement of environmental and safety compliance standards, expanded collaboration between public and private sectors in infrastructure projects, and a rise in the demand for smart city development. Key trends for the forecast period encompass the incorporation of artificial intelligence for identifying defects and evaluating quality, employing drone technology for remote inspections, the creation of sophisticated data analytics tools for monitoring compliance, utilization of digital twins for anticipatory testing and maintenance scheduling, and the increased use of internet of things (IoT) sensors for real-time structural health monitoring.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Construction Testing, Inspection, And Certification (TIC) Market?

The rising emphasis on sustainability is anticipated to fuel the expansion of construction testing, inspection & certification (TIC) market . The concept of sustainability involves fulfilling current demands in a way that doesn't jeopardize the capability of upcoming generations to fulfill their own, by maintaining a balance between environmental responsibility, economic sustainability, and social equality. As the obvious impacts of climate change intensify efforts to embrace environmentally friendly practices and minimize ecological damage, the focus on sustainability is escalating. Construction testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) are crucial in championing this shift by ascertaining that materials, processes, and structures adhere to environmental regulations and sustainability standards, hence endorsing secure, effective, and responsible construction practices. For example, the U.S. Green Building Council, a non-profit organization based in the US, was involved in over 46,000 residential projects approved under the LEED green building rating scheme in July 2024, with 2023 witnessing nearly a 5% surge in new LEED residential project enrollments. Consequently, the growth of the construction testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market is being spurred by the escalating emphasis on sustainability.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Construction Testing, Inspection, And Certification (TIC) Market?

Major players in the Construction Testing, Inspection, And Certification (TIC) Global Market Report 2025 include:

. SGS SA

. Eurofins Scientific

. Bureau Veritas SA

. DEKRA SE

. Intertek Group PLC

. TÜV SÜD AG

. TÜV Rheinland

. UL Solutions

. DNV GL

. Applus Services SA

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Construction Testing, Inspection, And Certification (TIC) Market?

Top organizations within the construction testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) sector are increasingly emphasizing the creation of innovative solutions like product and material certification programs to bolster quality assurance, uphold international standards, and cultivate trust among construction project stakeholders. Product and material certification entails the third-party verification of construction materials and products to confirm their conformity to requisite safety, quality, and regulatory norms. To illustrate, in August 2022, the Cooling Technology Institute, an industry association based in the US, inaugurated a new product and material certification program that broadens its existing certification initiatives beyond thermal performance. This includes the certification of materials, specifically fiber-reinforced pultruded (FRP) structural materials utilized in cooling towers. This particular program ensures both the materials and the finished goods conform to the strict quality, durability, and performance standards as outlined in CTI Standard 137. By certifying materials and product ranges, the CTI's goal is to increase industry transparency, provide customers with reliable and independently confirmed data, and promote fair competition among manufacturers. The program encapsulates initial testing, yearly revalidation, and public disclosure of certified products, thereby boosting faith in cooling tower components and simplifying procurement choices.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Construction Testing, Inspection, And Certification (TIC) Market Growth

The construction testing, inspection, and certification (tic) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Testing, Inspection, Certification, Consulting

2) By Project Size: Small Scale, Medium Scale, Large Scale

3) By Application: Infrastructure, Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Energy

4) By End User: Government, Construction Companies, Manufacturers, Service Providers

Subsegments:

1) By Testing: Material Composition Analysis, Structural Load Testing, Soil And Geotechnical Testing, Fire Resistance And Safety Testing

2) By Inspection: Welding And Joint Inspection, Concrete Placement Inspection, Foundation And Substructure Inspection, Site Environmental Compliance Inspection

3) By Certification: Building Code Compliance Certification, Environmental Sustainability Certification, Quality Management System Certification, Seismic And Disaster Resilience Certification

4) By Consulting: Regulatory Compliance Advisory, Risk Assessment And Mitigation Planning, Construction Quality Management Consulting, Safety Audit And Training Consultancy

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Construction Testing, Inspection, And Certification (TIC) Market By 2025?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the construction testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the construction testing, inspection, and certification (tic) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

