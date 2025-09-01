The Journey Of Scoopearth To Scoopearth.In A Startup Media Revolution
Founded by Niraj Kumar , Deepika Khare and Anamika Sinha, Scoopearth has been at the forefront of startup journalism, delivering high-value content that inspires, educates, and connects entrepreneurs. The shift to Scoopearth is a reflection of the platform's focus on strengthening its Indian identity while continuing to expand its global footprint.
Why the Shift to Scoopearth?
The move signifies more than a domain change; it represents a commitment to authenticity, brand authority, and digital growth. With an upgraded interface, rich category coverage, and stronger SEO strategy, Scoopearth aims to dominate search results and provide a superior user experience.
What Readers Can Expect?
Curated Startup Stories – Inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs.
Business Trends & Insights – Covering industries, funding, and growth.
Technology & Digital Marketing Coverage – Expert insights into emerging tech and marketing strategies.
Podcasts - A new podcast series is launching, featuring startup founders, industry leaders, and innovators sharing real business insights and growth stories.
The brand will continue publishing high-quality content across categories like AI Insights, Founder's Talk, Startup Buzz, and more, making Scoopearth a go-to destination for startup enthusiasts.
About Scoopearth
Scoopearth is owned and managed by Freshersnews Evaluation India OPC Private Limited , a leading Consulting, IT, Outsourcing and digital media company focusing on startups, business trends, and entrepreneurial growth.
Final Word
With this strategic transition, Scoopearth is set to lead the future of startup media in India and beyond. Whether you're a founder, investor, or business enthusiast, Scoopearth promises to bring insightful, authentic, and inspiring stories to your fingertips.
Legal Disclaimer:
