Pie Empowers UK Freelancers With The Best Self Assessment Software 2025
"Saving time, reducing errors, and making self-employed tax returns effortless."“With Pie, we've built the best self assessment software in the UK because we listened to the struggles of real people,” said Tommy McNally, Founder of Pie Money Limited.“We know freelancers and small businesses don't want jargon they want clarity, confidence, and control. That's what Pie delivers.”
Dublin, Ireland - Pie Money Limited, the fintech innovator behind Pie, has once again set the standard by being recognised as the Best Self Assessment Software in the UK for 2025. Designed for freelancers, contractors, and small businesses, Pie combines simplicity, accuracy, and real-time insights to transform the way self-employed people handle their tax returns.
Tackling the UK's Tax Headache
Every year, millions of self-employed workers across the UK dread the self assessment process. Many face late penalties, overpayments, or stressful errors due to outdated tools or complex spreadsheets. Pie solves this problem with a modern self assessment app that makes the process fast, simple, and stress-free.
“With Pie, we've built the best self assessment software in the UK because we listened to the struggles of real people,” said Tommy McNally, Founder of Pie Money Limited.“We know freelancers and small businesses don't want jargon they want clarity, confidence, and control. That's what Pie delivers.”
Features That Put Pie Ahead
Pie's unique value lies in its human-first design combined with powerful technology. Users benefit from:
HMRC-compliant self assessment filing – submit directly to HMRC with confidence
Real-time tax estimates – never get surprised by unexpected bills
Smart expense tracking – claim deductions automatically and keep more money
Error reduction technology – minimise mistakes and avoid penalties
Cloud accessibility – manage taxes from anywhere, on any device
Saving Time and Money for the Self-Employed
Independent research shows that UK freelancers spend an average of 20–30 hours per year preparing their tax returns. Pie cuts this dramatically by automating calculations and guiding users step-by-step. The result: less stress, fewer mistakes, and more money in their pockets.
“Self-employed professionals shouldn't have to spend weekends wrestling with spreadsheets,” McNally added.“Pie is about giving people their time back while making sure they never overpay HMRC.”
The Future of Self Assessment in the UK
As Making Tax Digital (MTD) approaches in 2026, Pie is already ensuring compliance. The platform is fully HMRC-recognised and MTD-ready, making it the most future-proof choice for the UK's self-employed.
About Pie Money Limited
Pie Money Limited is a UK and Ireland-based fintech company that exists to make taxes simple and stress-free. Founded by Tommy McNally, Pie has become recognised as the Best Self Assessment Software in the UK, helping freelancers, contractors, landlords, and small businesses file accurately and confidently.
Through Pie, users benefit from real-time tax insights, smart expense tracking, and seamless HMRC submissions - all in an easy-to-use app designed for people, not accountants.
Press Contact
Pie Money Limited 77 Lower Camden Street, Dublin 2, D02 XE80, Ireland
Email: ...
Website:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment