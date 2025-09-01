Pie Empowers UK Freelancers With The Best Self Assessment Software 2025

MENAFN - GetNews)



Dublin, Ireland - Pie Money Limited, the fintech innovator behind Pie, has once again set the standard by being recognised as the Best Self Assessment Software in the UK for 2025. Designed for freelancers, contractors, and small businesses, Pie combines simplicity, accuracy, and real-time insights to transform the way self-employed people handle their tax returns.

Tackling the UK's Tax Headache

Every year, millions of self-employed workers across the UK dread the self assessment process. Many face late penalties, overpayments, or stressful errors due to outdated tools or complex spreadsheets. Pie solves this problem with a modern self assessment app that makes the process fast, simple, and stress-free.

“With Pie, we've built the best self assessment software in the UK because we listened to the struggles of real people,” said Tommy McNally, Founder of Pie Money Limited.“We know freelancers and small businesses don't want jargon they want clarity, confidence, and control. That's what Pie delivers.”

Features That Put Pie Ahead

Pie's unique value lies in its human-first design combined with powerful technology. Users benefit from:



HMRC-compliant self assessment filing – submit directly to HMRC with confidence

Real-time tax estimates – never get surprised by unexpected bills

Smart expense tracking – claim deductions automatically and keep more money

Error reduction technology – minimise mistakes and avoid penalties Cloud accessibility – manage taxes from anywhere, on any device

Saving Time and Money for the Self-Employed

Independent research shows that UK freelancers spend an average of 20–30 hours per year preparing their tax returns. Pie cuts this dramatically by automating calculations and guiding users step-by-step. The result: less stress, fewer mistakes, and more money in their pockets.

“Self-employed professionals shouldn't have to spend weekends wrestling with spreadsheets,” McNally added.“Pie is about giving people their time back while making sure they never overpay HMRC.”

The Future of Self Assessment in the UK

As Making Tax Digital (MTD) approaches in 2026, Pie is already ensuring compliance. The platform is fully HMRC-recognised and MTD-ready, making it the most future-proof choice for the UK's self-employed.

About Pie Money Limited

Pie Money Limited is a UK and Ireland-based fintech company that exists to make taxes simple and stress-free. Founded by Tommy McNally, Pie has become recognised as the Best Self Assessment Software in the UK, helping freelancers, contractors, landlords, and small businesses file accurately and confidently.

Through Pie, users benefit from real-time tax insights, smart expense tracking, and seamless HMRC submissions - all in an easy-to-use app designed for people, not accountants.

