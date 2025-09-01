Global Industrial Sectional Doors Market To Reach USD 2.75 Billion By 2030, Growing At 3.9% CAGR (2024-2030) Arizton

MENAFN - GetNews)



According to Arizton offerings the, global industrial sectional doors market was valued at USD 2.18 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.75 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.90% during the forecast period.

Report Summary:

Market Size (2030): USD 2.75 Billion

Market Size (2024): USD 2.18 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 3.90%

Historic Year: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Year: 2025-2030

Market Segmentation: Material, Operation Type, Industry, and Geography

Largest Region (2024): Apac

Geographic Analysis: North America, Europe, Apac, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Industry 4.0 Pushes Doors into the Automation Era

The industrial sectional doors market is undergoing a major shift toward automation-ready, IoT-integrated systems, driven by the rising need for operational efficiency, predictive maintenance, and compliance in high-throughput industrial facilities. Manufacturers are increasingly embedding motion sensors, AI, remote monitoring, and fully electric actuation into door systems to reduce downtime, improve energy efficiency, and integrate seamlessly with Industry 4.0 infrastructure.

Deployments such as ASSA ABLOY's OH1142P Dual Drive at the UK's Fradley Park logistics hub and Hörmann's NetControl retrofitting solutions highlight how sectional doors are evolving from passive entry points into active digital assets that enhance automation, sustainability, and safety across logistics, pharmaceuticals, food processing, and smart warehousing.

Strategic Deals Reshape the Market



ASSA ABLOY strengthened its European position in 2024 by acquiring Kingspan Door Components (Belgium), enhancing its product portfolio in industrial and residential sectional doors. KONE Corporation launched a strategic review of its Door Business in September 2024, assessing restructuring options and a potential sale to optimize synergies across its global operations.

Industrial Sectional Doors Emerge as Green Assets for Net-Zero Facilities

The industrial sectional doors market is witnessing a strong shift toward sustainable and energy-efficient solutions, as facilities in warehousing, logistics, and manufacturing prioritize environmental compliance and operational cost reduction. Companies are increasingly adopting insulated sectional doors with low U-values to minimize thermal leakage in climate-controlled facilities, while recyclable raw materials and modular components are being used to support end-of-life recovery and reduce landfill waste.

Manufacturers are aligning with this demand by introducing ozone-free foam cores, recyclable metal panels, and automation-ready systems compatible with renewable energy infrastructure. Reinforced by green procurement policies and directives such as the EU EPBD and LEED, sustainable sectional doors are emerging as a cornerstone of net-zero industrial facilities.

How E-commerce Expansion, with 'Just-in-Case' Inventory, Shapes Industrial Doors

The rapid rise of e-commerce is reshaping the industrial sectional doors market, with warehouses demanding smarter, high-performance access solutions. In 2024, the U.S. added nearly 360 million sq. ft. of new warehouse space, well above pre-pandemic levels, reflecting sustained logistics expansion. Rising SKU volumes, higher inventory turnover, and the shift toward“Just-in-Case” inventory strategies are accelerating demand for sectional doors that support multiple access points, reduce energy loss, and maintain environmental control. As fulfillment hubs scale to meet growing consumer demand, these doors have become critical assets for efficiency, sustainability, and secure operations across global logistics networks.

Regional Spotlight: APAC Dominates, Europe Expands at 3.95% CAGR

The APAC region leads the global industrial sectional doors market, capturing over 37% of the market in 2024, fueled by rapid industrial expansion, logistics growth, and ongoing investments in warehousing infrastructure. Countries like China, Japan, and India are driving consistent demand for doors that enhance operational efficiency and facility security. Europe holds the second-largest position, with a CAGR of 3.95%, supported by industrial modernization, regulatory-driven adoption of energy-efficient solutions, and replacement demand in mature markets. Together, these regions underscore the global momentum toward smarter, safer, and more efficient industrial facilities.

Key Company Profiles



Hörmann

ASSA ABLOY

KONE Corporation

Griffon Corporation

Sanwa Holdings Corporation StellaGroup

Other Prominent Company Profiles



Overhead Door

B&D Doors & Openers

Stertil Group B.V.

Butzbach GmbH Industrietore

DOORHAN

Alpha Deuren

Àngel Mir

THERMOSTOP INC.

Kopron SpA

Shanghai Kenvo Door Co., Ltd

KRISPOL Sp. z o.o.

Sabtech

Wayne Dalton

Avians

Arma Tech Future Solutions

BUTT GmbH

Gandhi Automations Pvt. Ltd.

NIHVA Shenzhen Hongfa Automatic Door Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation & Forecast

Material



Steel

Aluminum Others

Operation Type



Manual Automatic

Industry



Manufacturing

Warehouse & Logistics

Food & Beverage Others

Geography

APAC



China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia Singapore

North America



The U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Switzerland

Netherlands Poland

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

Turkey

UAE South Africa

