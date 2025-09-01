Global Industrial Sectional Doors Market To Reach USD 2.75 Billion By 2030, Growing At 3.9% CAGR (2024-2030) Arizton
"Global Industrial Sectional Doors Market Research Report by Arizton"Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2025–2030.
According to Arizton offerings the, global industrial sectional doors market was valued at USD 2.18 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.75 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.90% during the forecast period.
Report Summary:
Market Size (2030): USD 2.75 Billion
Market Size (2024): USD 2.18 Billion
CAGR (2024-2030): 3.90%
Historic Year: 2021-2023
Base Year: 2024
Forecast Year: 2025-2030
Market Segmentation: Material, Operation Type, Industry, and Geography
Largest Region (2024): Apac
Geographic Analysis: North America, Europe, Apac, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Industry 4.0 Pushes Doors into the Automation Era
The industrial sectional doors market is undergoing a major shift toward automation-ready, IoT-integrated systems, driven by the rising need for operational efficiency, predictive maintenance, and compliance in high-throughput industrial facilities. Manufacturers are increasingly embedding motion sensors, AI, remote monitoring, and fully electric actuation into door systems to reduce downtime, improve energy efficiency, and integrate seamlessly with Industry 4.0 infrastructure.
Deployments such as ASSA ABLOY's OH1142P Dual Drive at the UK's Fradley Park logistics hub and Hörmann's NetControl retrofitting solutions highlight how sectional doors are evolving from passive entry points into active digital assets that enhance automation, sustainability, and safety across logistics, pharmaceuticals, food processing, and smart warehousing.
Strategic Deals Reshape the Market
-
ASSA ABLOY strengthened its European position in 2024 by acquiring Kingspan Door Components (Belgium), enhancing its product portfolio in industrial and residential sectional doors.
KONE Corporation launched a strategic review of its Door Business in September 2024, assessing restructuring options and a potential sale to optimize synergies across its global operations.
Industrial Sectional Doors Emerge as Green Assets for Net-Zero Facilities
The industrial sectional doors market is witnessing a strong shift toward sustainable and energy-efficient solutions, as facilities in warehousing, logistics, and manufacturing prioritize environmental compliance and operational cost reduction. Companies are increasingly adopting insulated sectional doors with low U-values to minimize thermal leakage in climate-controlled facilities, while recyclable raw materials and modular components are being used to support end-of-life recovery and reduce landfill waste.
Manufacturers are aligning with this demand by introducing ozone-free foam cores, recyclable metal panels, and automation-ready systems compatible with renewable energy infrastructure. Reinforced by green procurement policies and directives such as the EU EPBD and LEED, sustainable sectional doors are emerging as a cornerstone of net-zero industrial facilities.
How E-commerce Expansion, with 'Just-in-Case' Inventory, Shapes Industrial Doors
The rapid rise of e-commerce is reshaping the industrial sectional doors market, with warehouses demanding smarter, high-performance access solutions. In 2024, the U.S. added nearly 360 million sq. ft. of new warehouse space, well above pre-pandemic levels, reflecting sustained logistics expansion. Rising SKU volumes, higher inventory turnover, and the shift toward“Just-in-Case” inventory strategies are accelerating demand for sectional doors that support multiple access points, reduce energy loss, and maintain environmental control. As fulfillment hubs scale to meet growing consumer demand, these doors have become critical assets for efficiency, sustainability, and secure operations across global logistics networks.
Regional Spotlight: APAC Dominates, Europe Expands at 3.95% CAGR
The APAC region leads the global industrial sectional doors market, capturing over 37% of the market in 2024, fueled by rapid industrial expansion, logistics growth, and ongoing investments in warehousing infrastructure. Countries like China, Japan, and India are driving consistent demand for doors that enhance operational efficiency and facility security. Europe holds the second-largest position, with a CAGR of 3.95%, supported by industrial modernization, regulatory-driven adoption of energy-efficient solutions, and replacement demand in mature markets. Together, these regions underscore the global momentum toward smarter, safer, and more efficient industrial facilities.
Key Company Profiles
-
Hörmann
ASSA ABLOY
KONE Corporation
Griffon Corporation
Sanwa Holdings Corporation
StellaGroup
Other Prominent Company Profiles
-
Overhead Door
B&D Doors & Openers
Stertil Group B.V.
Butzbach GmbH Industrietore
DOORHAN
Alpha Deuren
Àngel Mir
THERMOSTOP INC.
Kopron SpA
Shanghai Kenvo Door Co., Ltd
KRISPOL Sp. z o.o.
Sabtech
Wayne Dalton
Avians
Arma Tech Future Solutions
BUTT GmbH
Gandhi Automations Pvt. Ltd.
NIHVA
Shenzhen Hongfa Automatic Door Co., Ltd.
Market Segmentation & Forecast
Material
-
Steel
Aluminum
Others
Operation Type
-
Manual
Automatic
Industry
-
Manufacturing
Warehouse & Logistics
Food & Beverage
Others
Geography
APAC
-
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Singapore
North America
-
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
-
Germany
The U.K.
France
Italy
Switzerland
Netherlands
Poland
Latin America
-
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
-
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
UAE
South Africa
