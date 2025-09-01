Boying Energy: 10220 3.7V Rechargeable Lithium-Ion Battery

MENAFN - GetNews) Type: Lithium Battery

Brand: BY

Voltage: 3.7V

Capacity: 110mAh@0.2c discharge

Size: 10220

Charge time: 7H

Cert.: CE/ROHS/REACH/MSDS

Package: white box







GUIDANCE

This product has a 1/2AAA battery height and a pure binary material design capacity of up to 150MAH, which can well meet the needs of products with small size and high power requirements. It can perfectly replace the original use of two LR03 disposable batteries, with a charging cycle life of over 500 cycles, low cost, and high cost-effectiveness.

Product application

This battery is widely used in lighting fixtures, electric toothbrushes, Bluetooth earphones, smart speakers, adult health products, e-books, cordless household appliances, LED light-emitting products, ETC cards, and security products. It can be specially customized according to user requirements and can be combined in series or parallel according to actual needs, making it suitable for use in different places, products, and environments.

Company Profile

Shenzhen Boying Energy Co., Ltd. is a high-tech company, professionally R&D, manufacturing and selling various kinds of quality cable/cord/wire harness and environmental protection charging battery products. Boying is based on Shenzhen, China, with its factories in Huizhou, Dongguan and Shenzhen City. Since its establishment, Boying always depends on the development concept "Technology innovation, Quality first, look ahead" and focus on customer demands, also strictly in accordance with ISO9001:2000 quality system and ISO14001 environmental system implementation management standards.

After more than 10 years innovative development, we now have the following products on production and sale: AC power cord series, DC cable series, car cigarette lighter cable series, USB data transfer cable and printer cable series, environmental protection nickel-metal hydride battery and Lithium-ion battery series.

The company occupies 20,000+ square meters of production plants and has 100+ precision production machines and testing equipment, as well as scientific & complete production management system. With a total of more than 300 professional production staffs and a number of independent intellectual property brands, we always takes energy-saving electronic wire harness and new energy products supporting service as own responsibility to repay the society.

Boying adheres to the new marketing concept of "to develop market with quality products, to win customer with honesty & pragmatic" At any time we shall provide customers the most convenient pre-sale, after-sales service and technical support. And pursuit customer satisfaction with our practical actions so as to establish a good brand image. Here, your specific product demands could be well met and the technical support & services you need could be achieved.