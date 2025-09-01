Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lebanese, Syrian Agree To Address Common Issues


2025-09-01 07:04:08
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 1 (KUNA) -- Syria and Lebanon on Monday agreed on forming two committees to prepare a judicial agreement and another related to border control, in preparation for a visit by a Syrian ministerial delegation to Beirut "in the near future."
The Lebanese National News Agency said that this came during a meeting between Lebanon's Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri and an official Syrian delegation where they discussed common issues and ways of addressing them "in a way that enhances trust, mutual respect, and a sincere desire for cooperation between the two countries."
They also added that cases related to Syrian detainees and missing persons in Lebanon and Lebanese disappearances in Syria were also discussed, as well as joint efforts to tighten the borders control and prevent any more smuggling.
Previous agreements between the countries were also covered to enhance cooperation through reviewing these past agreements and the procedures needed to make them work to enhance economic trade.
The Syrian delegation included Director of Arab Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Al-Ahmad, Head of the Consular Administration, Mohammad Al-Omar, and Head of the National Commission for the Missing and Forcibly Disappeared Mohammad Redha Jalkhi. (end)
