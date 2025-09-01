Colombia's Premature Campaign: Echoes Of Brazil In A Tale Of Two Enemies
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia's 2026 presidential election, set for May 31, has become a high-stakes contest between right and left that mirrors Brazil's political drama.
At its center are right-wing former president Álvaro Uribe and left-wing senator Iván Cepeda-two rivals whose personal feud now frame the national conversation.
Iván Cepeda, representing Colombia's left under the Historical Pact coalition, became famous for relentlessly pursuing legal action against Uribe.
His successful case, leading to Uribe's conviction for witness tampering, raised hopes among progressives that legal accountability would translate into national political support.
This approach echoed Brazil, where leftist President Lula has overseen criminal investigations targeting the right-wing former president Jair Bolsonaro.
However, Cepeda's plan produced unintended consequences. Instead of building a national majority, his focus on legal battles deepened polarization. Mainstream and undecided voters grew skeptical of a campaign centered on past grievances.
Even left-leaning coalitions hesitated, as candidates like Gustavo Bolívar and Daniel Quintero, also from the left, began outpacing Cepeda in polls.
Economic instability and security worries took center stage, while many viewed Cepeda as representing only activist and victim groups.
Meanwhile, the right, energized by Uribe and his Democratic Center party, framed the contest as a fight against“neocommunism backed by narcoterrorism.”
Public anxiety over violence, amplified by high-profile attacks like the murder of right-wing senator Miguel Uribe Turbay , helped the right rally its base. Uribe's message of order and tough governance gained traction among business, rural, and urban voters seeking stability.
This dynamic mirrors the Brazilian scenario, where right-wing supporters rallied behind Bolsonaro as criminal investigations unfolded.
In both countries, attempts by the left to leverage legal prosecutions for political gain have often instead mobilized opponents and split the national debate.
Colombia's experience shows that in a deeply divided nation, victories in court do not guarantee majorities at the ballot box. As left and right compete for business trust and social peace, the outcome remains unpredictable.
Official sources confirm that, just as in Brazil, legal and political battles are intertwined-and their consequences reach far beyond the courtroom's walls.
