Labor Day 2025: 30 Wishes, Whatsapp Messages, And Quotes To Share

MENAFN - Live Mint)The US Labor Day is observed each year to celebrate the social and economic achievements of American workers. It is observed on the first Monday in September.

The Labor Day holiday is rooted in the late 19th century, when labor activists pushed for a federal holiday to recognize the many contributions workers have made to America's strength, prosperity, and well-being.

Before it was a federal holiday, Labor Day was recognized by labor activists and individual states. After municipal ordinances were passed in 1885 and 1886, a movement developed to secure state legislation.

New York was the first state to introduce a bill, but Oregon was the first to pass a law recognizing Labor Day, on February 21, 1887.

On June 28, 1894, the US Congress passed an act making the first Monday in September of each year a legal holiday.

1. The fruits of your labor are always sweet. Enjoy them, and have a Happy Labor Day!

2. The path to success is paved with hard work, so keep going. Today and every day, we celebrate your dedication on Labor Day!

3. As we celebrate Labor Day, remember the importance of fair labor practices and workers' rights. Happy Labor Day!

4. Let's take a moment to appreciate workers' contributions and strive towards a more equitable and just society.

5. The legacy of hard work lives on. Happy Labor Day to all the workers around the world!

6. With a hammer, or pen, a scalpel, or brush, your work forms tomorrow's world. Happy Labor Day!

7. Brick by brick, idea by idea, every laborer helps build the world. Happy Labor Day!

8. A woman's work is never done, but on Labor Day, let's pause to appreciate all they do.

9. Here's to the relentless workers who shape our present and future. Happy Labor Day!

10. In every profession, your toil opens doors to a better world. Happy International Workers' Day!

11. Honouring the past, celebrating the present, and building a brighter future for workers. Happy Labor Day!

1. To all the workers making a difference: Happy Labor Day!

2. Even if you're on the proper track, if you just sit there, you'll be run over.

3. A big shout-out to all workers on this Labor Day! Your efforts do not go unnoticed.

4. Hard work pays off. Wishing you a Happy Labor Day filled with success and fulfilment!

5. Here's to the hardworking men and women who keep our world moving forward. Happy Labor Day!

6. Work hard and be kind, and wonderful things will occur. Happy Labor Day!

7. For the hands that heal, build, and nurture, we celebrate you. Happy Labor Day!

8. Celebrating the tireless hands and minds that build our world. Happy Labor Day!

9. Labor Day is a reminder of the power of collective action and the importance of unity among workers.

10. Let's celebrate the work that gives our lives meaning and purpose on this Labor Day!

11. A day of labor, a day of rest, an opportunity to reflect, and to be our best. Happy Labor Day!

1.“All labor that uplifts humanity has dignity and importance and should be undertaken with painstaking excellence.” - Martin Luther King Jr.

2.“The power of the working class is the hope of the nation”. - Van Jones

3. "The greatest asset of a company is its people." - Jorge Paulo Lemann

4.“If they don't give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair.” - Shirley Chisholm

5.“It is labor indeed that puts the difference on everything.” - John Locke

6.“Work is not just about making a living; it is about making a life.” - Denis Waitley

7.“All wealth is the product of labor.” - John Locke

8.“Without labor, nothing prospers.” - Sophocles

9.“The supreme accomplishment is to blur the lines between work and play.” – Arnold J. Toynbee

10.“As we celebrate Labor Day, we honour the men and women who fought tirelessly for workers' rights, which are so critical to our strong and successful labor force.” - Elizabeth Esty

11.“Nothing will work unless you do.” - Maya Angelou