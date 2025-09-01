Gujarat News: Massive Blast Triggers Inferno At Surat Textile Mill 2 Workers Die, 20 Injured
The incident took place at Santosh Textile Mill in Jolva village in the afternoon after a chemical drum exploded, Sub Divisional Magistrate VK Pipaliya told reporters at the site. "The explosion led to a blaze, resulting in the death of two workers on the spot and leaving 20 others injured. They are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Surat," Pipaliya said.
Among the injured, the condition of two workers is said to be critical.
Pipaliya further said the cause of the blast cannot be identified immediately.
"Of the 20 workers who were admitted to hospital, two are in critical condition," he said, adding that at least 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, which is still raging.
Residents alerted the police and fire control room after smoke was seen rising from the jhuggi cluster. The fire led to panic in the densely populated area.
