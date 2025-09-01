Lahint Accelerates AI-Powered Govtech Automation Program To 2026
Lahint Business Services , a Saudi GovTech leader specializing in AI-driven government automation, today announced a series of strategic milestones that strengthen its role as a key enabler of the Kingdom's digital transformation.
Recent Achievements
-
ISO Certifications : Awarded ISO 9001, ISO 20000-1, ISO 27001, and ISO 27018, demonstrating compliance with international standards for quality, IT service management, information security, and personal data protection in local cloud environments.
SDAIA Recognition : Officially accredited as an AI Service Provider and granted the prestigious Aware Badge for AI governance by the Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA).
Strategic Integrations : Signed agreements with government companies to enable advanced automation and real-time business status reporting.
Intellectual Property Expansion : Secured 10 new IP registrations in the past six months, reinforcing Lahint's innovation leadership.
Accelerated Roadmap
Building on these achievements, Lahint has advanced its GovTech automation program timeline, moving completion forward from 2027 to early 2026 , enabling earlier delivery of priority services to the business sector.
“These milestones reflect Lahint's commitment to innovation, compliance, and excellence,” said Eng. Tariq Aljabr , Chief Business Development Officer.“With SDAIA recognition, ISO certifications, and strategic government integrations, Lahint is positioned as a GovTech leader delivering faster, smarter, and more secure government services - directly supporting Vision 2030's digital economy goals.”
Expanded Services by 2026
-
Business Status Reports covering visas, licenses, and registrations.
Predictive Compliance Tools to reduce risk and streamline operations.
Seamless Government Automation across company formation, licensing, labor, and tax compliance.
