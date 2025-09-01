Montserrat Confirms Policy Agenda For 20252028 Planning Cycle

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The government of Montserrat has confirmed its policy agenda for the upcoming 2026/2027 fiscal year, and the current 2025-2028 planning cycle.

Identifying five of the 12 National Outcomes as priority areas will help to guide government action, policy interventions and programme delivery during this period.

The agenda was developed through a consultative, evidence-based prioritisation process with ministries and cabinet.

By identifying cabinet and government priorities, limited public resources will be directed toward initiatives with the greatest impact on national development, in line with the government's long-term vision.

The five National Outcomes selected are:



Capacity, capability and resilient infrastructure built and maintained;

Education provision meets the needs of Montserrat;

Food security, improved nutrition and sustainable agriculture;

Healthy lives and well-being for all; Sustainable economic growth and productive employment for all.

In this planning cycle, further consideration has been given to the focus areas within each of the five National Outcomes selected as the Policy Agenda 2025-28.

As a result, sub-outcomes have been developed within each of the broader national outcomes. These priorities reflect the developmental aspirations of the government, and the areas where targeted intervention is most likely to help realise those.

The agenda will be used by ministries to guide policy, project and programme proposals, and ensure strategic alignment between activities taking place and the ambitions of the government.

The policy and planning division, in collaboration with the ministry of finance and economic management, will now guide ministries and departments in embedding the approved agenda into their strategic and budget planning.

This approach strengthens accountability and ensures that government priorities are translated into meaningful benefits for citizens, communities and businesses.

The post Montserrat confirms policy agenda for 2025–2028 planning cycle appeared first on Caribbean News Global .