MFA On Putin's Statements At SCO: He Is Gradually Losing His Skills In Lying

2025-09-01 03:08:44
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was written on social media X by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhii Tykhyi, after Putin's statements at the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

"Sure,“the insidious West” provoked“poor Russia” to attack its neighbor and commit hundreds of thousands of war crimes. Putin is gradually losing his ample lying skills-his repetitive whoppers are getting increasingly dull. The only remedy for such lies is pressure on Moscow," Heorhii Tykhyi stated.

As reported by Ukrinform, the summit of the heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states is being held in the Chinese city of Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. The event is attended by UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the leaders of China, India , Turkey, Armenia, Pakistan, Russia, and other countries.

