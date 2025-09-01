Russian Drone Attacks Kharkiv Region: Man Injured, Fire Breaks Out In Slatyne

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“According to the investigation, on September 1 around 09:00, an enemy FPV drone struck near a civilian vehicle in the village of Spodobivka, Kupiansk district. The 74-year-old driver sustained injuries. The vehicle was damaged,” the statement reads.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Later that day, around 13:30, Russian forces launched another FPV drone strike on Slatyne in the Kharkiv district.

“The drone crashed and detonated in an open area, igniting dry vegetation. The fire spread across 300 square meters and was contained by firefighters within half an hour,” reported Viacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Derhachi City Military Administration.

As previously reported, on August 31, eleven settlements in the Kharkiv region came under Russian attack. One person was killed and three others were injured.