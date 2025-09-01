Ukrainian Forces Repel Russian Mechanized Assault, Destroy 12 Units Of Equipment

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the Ground Forces shared the update on Facebook along with a corresponding video.

“Another enemy assault has failed! The warriors from the 118th Mechanized Brigade crushed a Russian mechanized group. As a result of the battle, two tanks, five infantry fighting vehicles, a Tigr armored vehicle, and four motorcycles were destroyed,” the post reads.

In addition, at least 22 Russian troops were eliminated, and 14 others were wounded.

As earlier reported, soldiers from the 33rd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Ground Forces used drones to halt a Russian breakthrough attempt involving two armored vehicles.

