Ukrainian Forces Repel Russian Mechanized Assault, Destroy 12 Units Of Equipment

2025-09-01 03:08:44
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the Ground Forces shared the update on Facebook along with a corresponding video.

“Another enemy assault has failed! The warriors from the 118th Mechanized Brigade crushed a Russian mechanized group. As a result of the battle, two tanks, five infantry fighting vehicles, a Tigr armored vehicle, and four motorcycles were destroyed,” the post reads.

In addition, at least 22 Russian troops were eliminated, and 14 others were wounded.

Read also: Russian army lost nearly 29,000 troops in August – CinC Syrskyi

As earlier reported, soldiers from the 33rd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Ground Forces used drones to halt a Russian breakthrough attempt involving two armored vehicles.

Photo: 117th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade (illustrative)

