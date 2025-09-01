Ukrainian Forces Repel Russian Mechanized Assault, Destroy 12 Units Of Equipment
“Another enemy assault has failed! The warriors from the 118th Mechanized Brigade crushed a Russian mechanized group. As a result of the battle, two tanks, five infantry fighting vehicles, a Tigr armored vehicle, and four motorcycles were destroyed,” the post reads.
In addition, at least 22 Russian troops were eliminated, and 14 others were wounded.Read also: Russian army lost nearly 29,000 troops in August – CinC Syrskyi
As earlier reported, soldiers from the 33rd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Ground Forces used drones to halt a Russian breakthrough attempt involving two armored vehicles.
Photo: 117th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade (illustrative)
