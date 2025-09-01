Zelensky Discusses Security Guarantees, Joint Drone Production With Portugal's PM
“We discussed the involvement of Portuguese business in Ukraine's recovery and joint drone production. We agreed that our teams will thoroughly explore all available opportunities for such cooperation. I invited the Prime Minister to visit Ukraine,” Zelensky wrote.
He stressed that Portugal has been helping Ukraine since the very beginning of the full-scale war and expressed gratitude for all the support provided, including defense assistance and funding for the Superheroes Schools project.Read also: Zelensky instructs to ensure procurement of additional air defense systems to shoot down Shahed
Zelensky also noted:“We discussed diplomatic efforts and the development of security guarantees. On Thursday, the Coalition of the Willing will meet to discuss the prepared points on security assurances. We are counting on Portugal's participation. One of the key components of security guarantees we see is Ukraine's EU membership. We agreed that no division should be allowed between Ukraine and Moldova on this path.”
As reported, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will co-chair the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, set to take place at the Élysée Palace on Thursday.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
