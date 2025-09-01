President Pezeshkian Affirms Iran's Support For Azerbaijan-Armenia Peace Deal
According to him, Iran is also opposed to any involvement of extra-regional powers in the South Caucasus.
Pezeshkian stated that on this basis, Iran seeks to develop and strengthen its relations with neighboring countries.
"In order to increase trade turnover between Iran and Türkiye, there is a need to simplify banking and customs cooperation between the two countries. Iran is ready to cooperate in accelerating the process of eliminating potential obstacles to the enhancement of bilateral relations and the development of cooperation," he noted.
The President of Iran said that Iran is ready to negotiate with the US based on official recognition of the country's nuclear rights and within a win-win framework.
He added that the European trio (France, Germany, and the UK) has failed to fulfill its obligations, and therefore has no right to invoke the 'snapback' mechanism, which would reinstate UN Security Council sanctions against Iran.
If this mechanism is activated, it would deal a blow to bilateral negotiations and mutual relations.
During the meeting, Erdoğan emphasized that Iran has a legal right to peaceful nuclear activities.
He stated that activating the 'snapback' mechanism would be of no benefit.
“It's important to hold a meeting of the High-Level Cooperation Council between the two countries as soon as possible. For this purpose, I will visit Iran,” he noted.
