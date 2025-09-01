Jordan Prioritised Palestinian Cause During Arab League Presidency, Says Senior Official

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, September 1 (Petra) – Jordan's Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Amjad Adayleh, said that Jordan prioritised Palestinian cause during Arab League presidency in its 163rd regular session.Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Adayleh said the Kingdom made it a priority to ensure the Palestinian cause remained central, particularly in light of the unprecedented challenges facing Palestine and the ongoing violence against its people.Over the past six months, during Jordan's leadership of the Arab League Council, the Council convened numerous meetings and extraordinary sessions focused on developments in occupied Gaza and the occupied West Bank.The efforts, Adayleh noted, helped bolster the unified Arab stance in rejecting Israeli aggression and highlighting its continued violations.He said that the meetings aimed to support peace efforts, push for an immediate cessation of hostilities and advocate for a comprehensive political resolution based on the two-state solution.This includes the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.Adayleh said that the resolutions adopted during Jordan's presidency reflected a collective Arab position and demonstrated strong coordination and consultation among member states.He added that Jordan's efforts were widely commended by Arab delegations, who recognised the Kingdom's role in defending the Palestinian cause, fostering Arab unity and promoting regional stability.Discussions addressed broader regional challenges, with a focus on supporting political solutions, strengthening national institutions and reinforcing security and stability across the Arab world.