Man Arrested For Crashing Car Into Russian Consulate In Sydney
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A man rammed his car into the gates of the Russian consulate in Sydney, Australia Monday and police said the suspect was arrested and charged with offences including destroying property and possessing a knife. Eyewitness video of the incident showed police shouting: "Get out of the car now!" to a man in a car inside the grounds of the consulate in the Sydney suburb of Woollahra.
The 39-year-old man was arrested and later charged with charges including using an offensive weapon to prevent police investigation, destroying property, resisting police and custody of a knife in a public place, police said in a statement consulate Woollahra arrested
The 39-year-old man was arrested and later charged with charges including using an offensive weapon to prevent police investigation, destroying property, resisting police and custody of a knife in a public place, police said in a statement consulate Woollahra arrested
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment