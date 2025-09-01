Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Man Arrested For Crashing Car Into Russian Consulate In Sydney

2025-09-01 03:06:32
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A man rammed his car into the gates of the Russian consulate in Sydney, Australia Monday and police said the suspect was arrested and charged with offences including destroying property and possessing a knife. Eyewitness video of the incident showed police shouting: "Get out of the car now!" to a man in a car inside the grounds of the consulate in the Sydney suburb of Woollahra.
The 39-year-old man was arrested and later charged with charges including using an offensive weapon to prevent police investigation, destroying property, resisting police and custody of a knife in a public place, police said in a statement consulate Woollahra arrested

