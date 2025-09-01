EXEED RX PHEV's European Sales Surge 64.35% In July Leads The Way In The UAE Market

MENAFN - GetNews) On July 29, the 2025 Fortune Global 500 list was officially released. Chery Holding Group Co., Ltd. climbed to 233rd place, leaping 152 spots from 2024 and becoming the fastest-rising automaker of the year. Meanwhile, Chery's cumulative vehicle exports have exceeded 5 million units, reinforcing its position as China's No.1 auto exporter.

As Chery's premium new energy brand for global markets, EXEED has achieved strong momentum in recent months. In August, its flagship RX PHEV continued robust sales growth in key European markets including the UK, Spain, and Italy. At the same time, EXEED is accelerating its expansion in the Middle East, where the European-acclaimed luxury RX PHEV has achieved remarkable success since its launch in the UAE earlier this year-redefining premium mobility in the region with its cutting-edge technology DNA.







Pan-European Endurance Test Validates Next-Generation Hybrid Technology

Equipped with next-generation global hybrid technology, the RX PHEV features Europe's largest-in-class 34.46kWh battery. It offers an electric-only WLTP range of up to 145 km-and delivered an outstanding 169 km in real-world testing. Combined with a 70L fuel tank, the total range exceeds 1,100 km, while fuel consumption is as low as 1.7L/100 km. The 65kW DC fast-charging system further enhances convenience, enabling a charge from 30% to 80% in just 25 minutes and eliminating range anxiety.

1. Star E-NCAP Rating: Setting a New Benchmark for Safety

In safety, the RX PHEV has set a new benchmark in its class. It earned a 5-star rating in the E-NCAP safety assessment, scoring 90% for adult occupant protection, 85% for child occupant protection, 81% for vulnerable road user protection, and 80% for safety assist systems. Its performance in adult protection, pedestrian safety, and driver assistance even surpasses that of established premium models such as the Audi Q5.







Looking Ahead: Expanding Presence in the UAE

From long-distance hybrid performance testing across nine European countries to 5-star safety certification and validation at premium global events, the RX PHEV has proven its strength in both market and real-world scenarios. Looking forward, EXEED will collaborate with leading UAE media outlets to deliver an in-depth showcase of the PHEV's performance inside and out, highlighting the extraordinary driving experience it brings to customers.

The brand will also host media test drives covering its full range of new energy models, alongside thrilling track sessions designed to demonstrate the vehicles' dynamic performance. In addition, the highly anticipated AiMOGA robot-powered by EXEED's advanced technologies-will soon debut in the UAE market, further enriching premium choices and distinctive services for local consumers.





