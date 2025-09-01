Textero.Io Improves Usability All Over The Website

MENAFN - GetNews) The newly redesigned UI offers quicker navigation and improved accessibility to a wide range of AI generation tools provided by the company.







Along with the latest website redesign, Textero is glad to introduce a smoother and more productive AI generation experience to all users wishing to optimize their learning. A better responsive design, along with more intuitive navigation, now allows faster browsing on any device, desktop or mobile.

Giving users quick access to the online tools with less friction was the main reason behind the website redesign. In addition, the Textero team went the extra mile to optimize the mobile version performance of all the website pages. A visual refreshment is an obvious part to a user; however, it's just a pretty facade behind more crucial improvements, such as fewer delays, more stable interactions, comfortable writing on the go, etc.

“We aimed to create the fastest and easiest access to our primary tools, such as AI Essay Writer, AI Text Summarizer, and others. An increased page speed has turned out to be a massive win for us; every other second of loading time costs a lot of dollars and a lot of users, which is why we cannot afford to be slow,” says Eleni Christodoulou, Textero's marketing director.“Now, whenever one decides to use an AI assistant for learning, students can do it almost instantly and save plenty of time and nerves.”

Clean layout and improved visibility gave another boost to Textero's UX. Now, users can select and use the right tool in a matter of minutes, which can be a game-changer for someone who needs a quick and intuitive AI assistant at hand. Another benefit of implementing a visually minimalistic UI is a better focus and reduced mental fatigue.

About Textero

Textero is an AI writing and research software focused on academia. Designed to help with a variety of academic projects, the website provides AI solutions to help students process information and write papers faster.