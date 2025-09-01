Checkpoint Inhibitors Competitive Landscape & Pipeline 2025: Emerging Therapies, Leading Companies, And Future Outlook

DelveInsight's,“ Checkpoint Inhibitors Competitive landscape 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 60+ drugs in Checkpoint Inhibitors Competitive landscape. It covers the Checkpoint Inhibitors Therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Explore the full insights into the evolving Checkpoint Inhibitors Pipeline and discover which companies are leading the innovation race @ Checkpoint Inhibitors Competitive Landscape Report

Key Takeaways from the Checkpoint Inhibitors Competitive Report



On 28 August 2025, AstraZeneca conducted a Phase IIIb NIAGARA-2 study aims to expand on the data from the Phase III NIAGARA study by investigating perioperative durvalumab in combination with investigator-selected cisplatin-based neoadjuvant chemotherapy (either ddMVAC or gemcitabine/cisplatin) in a clinical practice setting.

On 28 August 2025, Precigen Inc . announced a study of PRGN-2009 in patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer who are pembrolizumab-resistant. Patients meeting all eligibility criteria who consent to participate in the study will be randomized 1:1 to receive a combination of PRGN-2009, plus pembrolizumab, or to receive pembrolizumab alone.

The leading Checkpoint Inhibitors Companies such as CanBas Co. Ltd, Boundless Bio, Sumitomo Pharma America Inc., Pharos I&BT Co, Virion Therapeutics, OncoC4 Transcode Therapeutics Inc ., and others. Promising Checkpoint Inhibitors Therapies such as Ipilimumab Injection, Durvalumab, Methotrexate, Vinblastine, Atezolizumab, Antibiotics, Indoximod, and others.

Unlock detailed analysis of the Checkpoint Inhibitors Competitive Landscape 2025 and identify key growth opportunities @ Checkpoint Inhibitors Research and Development Report

Checkpoint Inhibitors Marketed Therapies

Bristol Myers Squibb/ Ono Pharmaceuticals

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering innovative medicines. With a strong presence in oncology, immunology, cardiovascular, and fibrosis, BMS aims to address critical medical needs. The company leverages cutting-edge science and technology to develop treatments that improve patient outcomes. BMS has a diverse pipeline of therapies, with a commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. Headquartered in New York, BMS operates globally, collaborating with various healthcare stakeholders to advance global health.

Opdivo

Opdivo is a programmed death-1 (PD-1) immune checkpoint inhibitor that is designed to uniquely harness the body's own immune system to help restore anti-tumor immune response. By harnessing the body's own immune system to fight cancer, Opdivo has become an important treatment option across multiple cancers. Opdivo's leading global development program is based on Bristol Myers Squibb's scientific expertise in the field of Immuno-Oncology and includes a broad range of clinical trials across all phases, including Phase 3, in a variety of tumor types. To date, the Opdivo clinical development program has treated more than 35,000 patients. The Opdivo trials have contributed to gaining a deeper understanding of the potential role of biomarkers in patient care, particularly regarding how patients may benefit from Opdivo across the continuum of PD-L1 expression. In July 2014, Opdivo was the first PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor to receive regulatory approval anywhere in the world. Opdivo is currently approved in more than 65 countries, including the United States, the European Union, Japan and China. In October 2015, the Company's Opdivo and Yervoy combination regimen was the first Immuno-Oncology combination to receive regulatory approval for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and is currently approved in more than 50 countries, including the United States and the European Union.

Genentech

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, is a leading biotechnology company headquartered in South San Francisco, California. Founded in 1976, it pioneered the biotech industry with the development of recombinant DNA technology. Genentech focuses on innovative therapies in oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and ophthalmology. It has developed breakthrough biologics like Herceptin, Avastin, Rituxan, and Tecentriq. The company emphasizes a science-driven approach and strong R&D pipeline. As a part of Roche since 2009, Genentech continues to operate as an independent research and early development center.

Atezolizumab

Atezolizumab (brand name: Tecentriq) is a monoclonal antibody and immune checkpoint inhibitor developed by Genentech/Roche. It targets PD-L1 (programmed death-ligand 1), restoring T-cell activity to help the immune system detect and destroy cancer cells. Atezolizumab is approved for multiple cancers, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), urothelial carcinoma, and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). It can be used as monotherapy or in combination with chemotherapy or targeted therapies. Administered intravenously, it is generally well tolerated but may cause immune-related adverse events. Tecentriq has become a key drug in the evolving field of cancer immunotherapy.

Checkpoint Inhibitors Pipeline Therapies

OncoC4

OncoC4 is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative immunotherapies for cancer treatment. The company's lead product candidate is a monoclonal antibody targeting the CTLA-4 immune checkpoint, aiming to enhance the body's immune response against tumors. OncoC4's research and development efforts are centered on advancing therapies that have the potential to improve outcomes for patients with various cancers. The company is committed to leveraging cutting-edge science and technology to address critical unmet needs in oncology. Headquartered in the United States, OncoC4 collaborates with industry leaders to further its mission of transforming cancer care.

ONC-841

ONC-841 is a humanized antagonist anti-SIGLEC10 monoclonal antibody. It is the first SIGLEC10 antagonist to enter clinical development. Siglec10 is an inhibitory receptor gene broadly expressed in tumor-infiltrating immune cells that plays an important role in tumor evasion of the immune system through its interaction with CD24 present on tumor cells. ONC-841 blocks this interaction, enabling anti-tumor activation of immune cells including NK cells, macrophages and T cells. SIGLEC10 has an authentic immunoreceptor tyrosine-based inhibitory motif, which is distinct from other siglecs such as SIGLEC15. In preclinical studies ONC-841 has been shown increased phagocytosis of cancer cells and improved function of tumor-infiltrating T cells and innate cells, as well as enhanced antibody-dependent CD16a signalling, a surrogate for antibody-dependent cell mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC). Currently the drug is in Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Kyowa Kirin

Boundless Bio is a clinical-stage oncology company dedicated to unlocking a new paradigm in cancer therapeutics to address the significant unmet need of patients with oncogene amplified tumors by targeting extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA), a root cause of oncogene amplification observed in more than 14% of cancer patients. Boundless Bio is developing the first ecDNA-directed therapeutic candidates (ecDTx), BBI-355, which is an oral inhibitor of checkpoint kinase 1 (CHK1) being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in cancer patients with oncogene amplifications. Boundless Bio's second ecDTx, BBI-825, is an oral inhibitor of ribonucleotide reductase (RNR) being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in colorectal cancer patients with BRAFV600E or KRASG12C mutations and resistance gene amplifications. Leveraging its Spyglass platform, Boundless Bio has an additional program (ecDTx 3) advancing through preclinical development and discovery. Boundless Bio is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

BBI-355

BBI-355, is a novel, oral, selective small molecule inhibitor of checkpoint kinase 1 (CHK1) being studied in the ongoing, first-in-human, Phase 1/2 POTENTIATE clinical trial (NCT05827614) in cancer patients with oncogene amplifications. CHK1 is a master regulator of cells' response to replication stress (RS). RS is elevated in cancer cells with oncogene amplification, including on ecDNA, and, because of this, represents a key vulnerability of those cells. BBI-355 was designed to exploit the elevated RS in ecDNA-enabled oncogene amplified cancer cells by disrupting proper CHK1 function in regulating RS and thereby facilitating catastrophic RS to preferentially kill cancer cells relative to healthy cells.

OncoC4

OncoC4, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. Founded in 2020 by immunologists Dr. Yang Liu and Dr. Pan Zheng, the company is dedicated to developing next-generation immunotherapies targeting both innate and adaptive immune checkpoints, such as CTLA-4, CD24, and Siglecs. Its lead asset, gotistobart (ONC-392), a novel anti-CTLA-4 antibody, is being co-developed with BioNTech for multiple solid tumor indications. The company's pipeline also includes ONC-841, an anti-Siglec-10 monoclonal antibody currently in Phase 1 trials for solid tumors. In 2024, OncoC4 expanded its capabilities by merging with AcroImmune, acquiring assets like AI-081, a PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody, and establishing in-house clinical manufacturing facilities.

ONC-841

ONC-841 is an investigational, first-in-class humanized monoclonal antibody developed by OncoC4, Inc. It targets SIGLEC10, an immune checkpoint receptor that enables tumor cells to evade immune detection by interacting with CD24. By blocking this interaction, ONC-841 aims to rejuvenate anti-tumor immune responses from T cells, NK cells, and macrophages within the tumor microenvironment. A Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT06352359) is currently underway in the U.S., evaluating ONC-841 as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Initial safety, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy data are expected in 2025. If successful, ONC-841 could represent a novel approach in cancer immunotherapy by targeting innate immune checkpoints.

Transcode Therapeutics, inc

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. is a Boston-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2016, focused on developing RNA-based therapies to treat metastatic cancer. The company's proprietary TTX platform enables targeted delivery of therapeutic RNA molecules to previously undruggable genetic targets within tumor cells. Its lead candidate, TTX-MC138, targets microRNA-10b, a key regulator of metastasis in cancers such as breast, pancreatic, and glioblastoma. Other pipeline programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA therapeutic modulating PD-L1 expression, and TTX-RIGA, an RNA-based agonist of RIG-I to activate innate immunity in the tumor microenvironment. TransCode is also advancing TTX-CRISPR and TTX-mRNA platforms for gene editing and cancer vaccine development, respectively. The company collaborates with institutions like the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to accelerate its research and development efforts.

TTX-siPDL1

TTX-siPDL1 is an investigational RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic developed by TransCode Therapeutics to target programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) in solid tumors, particularly pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). Unlike traditional monoclonal antibodies that block PD-L1 at the protein level, TTX-siPDL1 employs small interfering RNA (siRNA) to silence PD-L1 gene expression post-transcriptionally, thereby reducing PD-L1 production within tumor cells.

Gain strategic intelligence on Checkpoint Inhibitors Emerging Therapies, pipeline highlights, and competitive trends shaping the market @ Checkpoint Inhibitors Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Checkpoint Inhibitors Analytical Perspective by DelveInsight

In-depth Commercial Assessment: Checkpoint Inhibitors Collaboration Analysis by Companies

The Report provides in-depth commercial assessment of drugs that have been included, which comprises collaboration, agreement, licensing and acquisition – deals values trends. The sub-segmentation is described in the report which provide company-company collaboration (licensing/partnering), company academic collaboration and acquisition analysis in tabulated form.

Checkpoint Inhibitors Competitive Landscape

The report comprises of comparative assessment of Companies (by therapy, development stage, and technology).

Checkpoint Inhibitors Report Assessment



Company Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment Unmet Needs

Stay informed on the latest advancements in Checkpoint Inhibitors Research and development-Download the in-depth pipeline and competitive landscape report @ Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Drivers and Barriers

Scope of the Checkpoint Inhibitors Competitive Report



Coverage- Global

Checkpoint Inhibitors Companies- CanBas Co. Ltd, Boundless Bio, Sumitomo Pharma America Inc., Pharos I&BT Co, Virion Therapeutics, OncoC4 Transcode Therapeutics Inc ., and others.

Checkpoint Inhibitors Therapies- Ipilimumab Injection, Durvalumab, Methotrexate, Vinblastine, Atezolizumab, Antibiotics, Indoximod, and others.

Checkpoint Inhibitors Marketed Therapies and Pipeline Therapies Checkpoint Inhibitors Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products, Unmet Needs

Understand the Checkpoint Inhibitors Companies, drugs, and market dynamics driving the Checkpoint Inhibitors Report in 2025-Request your copy of the report now @ Checkpoint Inhibitors Mechanism of Action and Unmet Needs

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryCheckpoint Inhibitors: OverviewCheckpoint Inhibitors -Analytical Perspective: In-depth Commercial AssessmentCompetitive LandscapeTherapeutic AssessmentCheckpoint Inhibitors: Company and Product Profiles (Marketed Therapies)Bristol Myers Squibb/ Ono PharmaceuticalsOpdivoCheckpoint Inhibitors: Company and Product Profiles (Pipeline Therapies)Late Stage Products (Phase III)Company NameDrug NameMid-Stage Products (Phase II)CanBas Co. Ltd.CBP 501Early Stage Products (Phase I)OncoC4ONC-841Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsCompany NameProduct NameInactive ProductsCheckpoint Inhibitors- Unmet needsCheckpoint Inhibitors – Market drivers and barriersAppendix

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.