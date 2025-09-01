PARP Inhibitor Pipeline Outlook 2025: Clinical Trial Studies, EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, MOA, ROA, NDA, IND, And Companies
DelveInsight's “PARP inhibitor Pipeline Insights 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 30+ companies and 30+ pipeline drugs in the PARP inhibitor pipeline landscape. It covers the PARP inhibitor pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the PARP inhibitor therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Key Takeaways from the PARP inhibitor Pipeline Report
On 28 August 2025, AstraZeneca announced a study is a Phase I/IIa modular, open-label, multi-center study of AZD5335 administered either as monotherapy or in combination with other anti-cancer agents in participants with advanced solid malignancies.
On 26 August 2025, Marc Dall'Era, MD conducted a phase II trial studies how well niraparib, when given before surgery, works in treating patients with high risk prostate cancer that has not spread to other parts of the body (localized) and alterations in deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) repair pathways. Niraparib may stop the growth of tumor cells by blocking some of the enzymes needed for cell growth.
On 26 August 2025, EMD Serono Research & Development Institute, Inc. announced a study is to measure the effect and safety of treatment with tuvusertib combined with either niraparib or lartesertib in participants with epithelial ovarian cancer and to assess any differences between tuvusertib monotherapy and combination therapy. The participants will previously have progressed while treated with a poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor. The primary objectives of this study are to assess the effect of the treatment in terms of overall response, i.e. whether the tumor disappears, shrinks, remains unchanged, or gets worse and safety in terms of adverse events.
DelveInsight's PARP inhibitor pipeline report depicts a robust space with 30+ active players working to develop 30+ pipeline therapies for PARP inhibitor treatment.
The leading PARP inhibitor Companies such as TESARO, AstraZeneca, Sun BioPharma, Eisai Co, BeiGene, IMPACT Therapeutics, Ribon Therapeutics and others
Promising PARP inhibitor Therapies such as Vismodegib, Atezolizumab, Olaparib Pill, AZD6738, JPI-547, Rucaparib, Durvalumab, Cisplatin and others.
PARP inhibitor Emerging Drugs Profile
Pamiparib: BeiGene
Pamiparib (BGB-290) is an investigational small molecule inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2. Pamiparib is being evaluated as a monotherapy in pivotal clinical trials in China in recurrent platinum-sensitive and BRCA1/2 mutated ovarian cancers. It is currently in global clinical development as a monotherapy, and in combination with other agents, including BeiGene's investigational anti-PD1 antibody, tislelizumab (BGB-A317), for a variety of solid tumor malignancies.
The PARP inhibitor Pipeline report provides insights into
The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of PARP inhibitor with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for PARP inhibitor Treatment.
PARP inhibitor Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
PARP inhibitor Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the PARP inhibitor market .
PARP inhibitor Companies
TESARO, AstraZeneca, Sun BioPharma, Eisai Co, BeiGene, IMPACT Therapeutics, Ribon Therapeutics and others.
PARP Inhibitors pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
Infusion
Intradermal
Intramuscular
Intranasal
Oral
Parenteral
Subcutaneous
Topical.
Molecule Type
PARP inhibitor Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
Vaccines
Monoclonal Antibody
Peptides
Polymer
Small molecule
Product Type
Scope of the PARP inhibitor Pipeline Report
Coverage- Global
PARP inhibitor Companies- TESARO, AstraZeneca, Sun BioPharma, Eisai Co, BeiGene, IMPACT Therapeutics, Ribon Therapeutics and others
PARP inhibitor Therapies- Vismodegib, Atezolizumab, Olaparib Pill, AZD6738, JPI-547, Rucaparib, Durvalumab, Cisplatin and others.
PARP inhibitor Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination
PARP inhibitor Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III
Table of ContentIntroduction Executive Summary PARP Inhibitors: Overview Structure Mechanism of Action Pipeline Therapeutics Comparative Analysis Therapeutic Assessment Assessment by Product Type Assessment by Stage and Product Type Assessment by Route of Administration Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration Assessment by Molecule Type Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type PARP Inhibitors – DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment PARP Inhibitors companies' collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value Trends PARP Inhibitors Collaboration Deals Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis Company-University Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis Late Stage Products (Phase III) Comparative Analysis Pamiparib: BeiGene Product Description Research and Development Product Development Activities Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Mid Stage Products (Phase II) Comparative Analysis Drug Name: Company Name Product Description Research and Development Product Development Activities Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products Comparative Analysis Drug Name: Company Name Product Description Research and Development Product Development Activities Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Inactive Products Comparative Analysis PARP Inhibitors Key Companies PARP Inhibitors Key Products PARP Inhibitors- Unmet Needs PARP Inhibitors- Market Drivers and Barriers PARP Inhibitors- Future Perspectives and Conclusion PARP Inhibitors Analyst Views PARP Inhibitors Key Companies 51. Appendix
