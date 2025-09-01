PARP Inhibitor Pipeline Outlook 2025: Clinical Trial Studies, EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, MOA, ROA, NDA, IND, And Companies

DelveInsight's “PARP inhibitor Pipeline Insights 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 30+ companies and 30+ pipeline drugs in the PARP inhibitor pipeline landscape. It covers the PARP inhibitor pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the PARP inhibitor therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the PARP inhibitor Pipeline Report



On 28 August 2025, AstraZeneca announced a study is a Phase I/IIa modular, open-label, multi-center study of AZD5335 administered either as monotherapy or in combination with other anti-cancer agents in participants with advanced solid malignancies.

On 26 August 2025, Marc Dall'Era, MD conducted a phase II trial studies how well niraparib, when given before surgery, works in treating patients with high risk prostate cancer that has not spread to other parts of the body (localized) and alterations in deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) repair pathways. Niraparib may stop the growth of tumor cells by blocking some of the enzymes needed for cell growth.

On 26 August 2025, EMD Serono Research & Development Institute, Inc. announced a study is to measure the effect and safety of treatment with tuvusertib combined with either niraparib or lartesertib in participants with epithelial ovarian cancer and to assess any differences between tuvusertib monotherapy and combination therapy. The participants will previously have progressed while treated with a poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor. The primary objectives of this study are to assess the effect of the treatment in terms of overall response, i.e. whether the tumor disappears, shrinks, remains unchanged, or gets worse and safety in terms of adverse events.

DelveInsight's PARP inhibitor pipeline report depicts a robust space with 30+ active players working to develop 30+ pipeline therapies for PARP inhibitor treatment.

The leading PARP inhibitor Companies such as TESARO, AstraZeneca, Sun BioPharma, Eisai Co, BeiGene, IMPACT Therapeutics, Ribon Therapeutics and others Promising PARP inhibitor Therapies such as Vismodegib, Atezolizumab, Olaparib Pill, AZD6738, JPI-547, Rucaparib, Durvalumab, Cisplatin and others.

PARP inhibitor Emerging Drugs Profile

Pamiparib: BeiGene

Pamiparib (BGB-290) is an investigational small molecule inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2. Pamiparib is being evaluated as a monotherapy in pivotal clinical trials in China in recurrent platinum-sensitive and BRCA1/2 mutated ovarian cancers. It is currently in global clinical development as a monotherapy, and in combination with other agents, including BeiGene's investigational anti-PD1 antibody, tislelizumab (BGB-A317), for a variety of solid tumor malignancies.

The PARP inhibitor Pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of PARP inhibitor with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for PARP inhibitor Treatment.

PARP inhibitor Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

PARP inhibitor Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the PARP inhibitor market .

PARP inhibitor Companies

TESARO, AstraZeneca, Sun BioPharma, Eisai Co, BeiGene, IMPACT Therapeutics, Ribon Therapeutics and others.

PARP Inhibitors pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Infusion

Intradermal

Intramuscular

Intranasal

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical. Molecule Type

PARP inhibitor Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Vaccines

Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Product Type

Scope of the PARP inhibitor Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

PARP inhibitor Companies- TESARO, AstraZeneca, Sun BioPharma, Eisai Co, BeiGene, IMPACT Therapeutics, Ribon Therapeutics and others

PARP inhibitor Therapies- Vismodegib, Atezolizumab, Olaparib Pill, AZD6738, JPI-547, Rucaparib, Durvalumab, Cisplatin and others.

PARP inhibitor Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination PARP inhibitor Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Content

IntroductionExecutive SummaryPARP Inhibitors: OverviewStructureMechanism of ActionPipeline TherapeuticsComparative AnalysisTherapeutic AssessmentAssessment by Product TypeAssessment by Stage and Product TypeAssessment by Route of AdministrationAssessment by Stage and Route of AdministrationAssessment by Molecule TypeAssessment by Stage and Molecule TypePARP Inhibitors – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveIn-depth Commercial AssessmentPARP Inhibitors companies' collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value TrendsPARP Inhibitors Collaboration DealsCompany-Company Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) AnalysisCompany-University Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) AnalysisLate Stage Products (Phase III)Comparative AnalysisPamiparib: BeiGeneProduct DescriptionResearch and DevelopmentProduct Development ActivitiesDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Comparative AnalysisDrug Name: Company NameProduct DescriptionResearch and DevelopmentProduct Development ActivitiesDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage ProductsComparative AnalysisDrug Name: Company NameProduct DescriptionResearch and DevelopmentProduct Development ActivitiesDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsComparative AnalysisPARP Inhibitors Key CompaniesPARP Inhibitors Key ProductsPARP Inhibitors- Unmet NeedsPARP Inhibitors- Market Drivers and BarriersPARP Inhibitors- Future Perspectives and ConclusionPARP Inhibitors Analyst ViewsPARP Inhibitors Key CompaniesAppendix

