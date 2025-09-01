Banijay Group: Weekly Share Transactions
|Trade Date
|Side
|Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares)
|Average Price
|Amount of Transactions
|Market Identification Code
|2025-08-26
|BUY
|147
|8.656803
|1 272.55
|XAMS
|2025-08-26
|SELL
|193
|8.688860
|1 676.95
|XAMS
|2025-08-27
|BUY
|119
|8.721008
|1 037.80
|XAMS
|2025-08-27
|SELL
|60
|8.791667
|527.50
|XAMS
|2025-08-28
|BUY
|285
|8.715088
|2 483.80
|XAMS
|2025-08-28
|SELL
|450
|8.785333
|3 953.40
|XAMS
|2025-08-29
|BUY
|115
|8.702174
|1 000.75
|XAMS
|2025-08-29
|SELL
|115
|8.800000
|1 012.00
|XAMS
About Banijay GroupBanijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group's activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe's fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.8bn and €900m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters:
