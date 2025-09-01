Chhattisgarh: 3 Maoists Arrested With Explosives In Sukma Sent To Judicial Custody
The arrests were made as part of a joint operation by the Chintagufa police and personnel from the 50th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Dabbakonta camp.
Acting on specific intelligence received on August 31, 2025, a joint team was formed under the leadership of Inspector Govind Yadav, Station House Officer (SHO) of Chintagufa police station, along with forces from the district police and CRPF Inspector Bijendra Mohan Singh of C/50 Battalion.
The team, accompanied by Assistant Commandant Rakesh Singh and personnel from D/50 Battalion CRPF, launched a search operation in and around the Pentapad and Entapad areas.
During patrolling on a forest trail near Pentapad, the team intercepted and apprehended three suspected Naxals carrying explosive materials.
Upon interrogation, the arrested individuals were identified as: Podiyam Joga (25), son of Podiyam Raja – Militia member from Burkalanka, Chintagufa, Sukma; Madvi Masa (25), son of Madvi Somda – Militia member from Burkalanka, Chintagufa, Sukma, and Pojja Madvi (29), son of Ayata Madvi – Militia member from Burkalanka, Chintagufa, Sukma.
All three are members of the banned Maoist organisation and were allegedly active in local militia operations.
From their possession, the following explosive materials were seized -- one tiffin bomb (approximately 2–3 kg in weight), five electric detonators, five gelatin rods, five meters of cordtex wire, ten meters of electric wire, four pencil cells
During questioning, the accused confessed that the explosives were intended to be planted against security forces at a suitable opportunity.
A case has been registered against them at Chintagufa Police Station under Crime No. 09/2025, invoking Sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act.
The three accused were formally arrested on August 31 and presented before the Special Court on September 1, 2025. Upon being remanded to judicial custody, they were sent to jail.
