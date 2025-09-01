Kerala Congress Leaders Urge Rahul Mamkootathil To Attend Assembly Amid Allegations

Thiruvananthapuram: A growing number of Congress leaders are urging Rahul Mamkootathil to attend the upcoming assembly session, scheduled to begin on the 15th of this month. Supporters say that none of the individuals who have brought up sexual allegations against Rahul have formally filed a complaint, suggesting there is no legal barrier for his participation. Meanwhile, members of Group A express dissatisfaction over Rahul's suspension, pointing out that it was imposed without giving him a chance to explain himself.

Divisions within Congress over Rahul's Absence

Within the Congress party, there are differing views on Rahul's absence. The faction backing opposition leader VD Satheesan believes that Rahul staying away from the session is a strategic move to silence the ruling party amid ongoing controversy. Yet, even those who voted in favor of Rahul's suspension maintain that he should not be barred from entering the Assembly. They argue that if Rahul attends, the party can highlight that others with similar allegations continue to participate in the legislature.

Senior leader K. Muraleedharan clarified that no official complaint has been filed against Rahul, meaning there is no valid reason preventing him from attending the Assembly. Muraleedharan also took a jab at the ruling party, sarcastically commenting that“the right chickens are in the ruling party.” Adding to the chorus of support, UDF convener Adoor Prakash downplayed the allegations and stressed that Rahul's suspension is only temporary, with strict disciplinary measures having already been taken against him. Former minister KC Joseph echoed these sentiments, saying it is the responsibility of the Assembly Secretariat and the government to ensure Rahul's safety if he decides to participate.

Reconciliation and Political Strategy

Meanwhile, some leaders within Group A are seeking to rebuild their previous camaraderie with Rahul after his absence. They criticize the harsh disciplinary action as effectively condoning the alleged wrongdoing. In contrast, supporters of Satheesan defend the suspension, crediting it with helping to steady the party during a difficult crisis and placing the ruling CPM on the back foot in the political battle.