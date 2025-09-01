OAS Electoral Mission In Guyana Calls For Citizens' Participation And Looks Forward To Peaceful Elections
The EOM notes that the strength of a democracy is rooted in citizens' free and active participation in their country's elections. Any disputes regarding the results should be resolved through the mechanisms established by law, in order to provide certainty to all parties involved. The Mission therefore urges all political parties, candidates, and citizens to act responsibly and with a shared commitment to strengthening their democratic systems and safeguarding the future of Guyana.
During its deployment, the Mission's team has held meetings with key stakeholders, including government officials, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), political parties, civil society representatives, and the international community. These efforts have helped to provide a comprehensive perspective on the electoral process and complement the Mission's direct observation.
On Monday, the OAS/EOM team will observe electoral activities, from the setup of polling stations to the counting of votes and the presentation of the results.
This is the seventh Mission that the OAS has deployed in Guyana, and it is made possible thanks to the financial contributions of Brazil, Canada, Chile, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Morocco, Peru, Spain, and the United States.
The post OAS Electoral Mission in Guyana calls for citizens' participation and looks forward to peaceful elections appeared first on Caribbean News Global .
