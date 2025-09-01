Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Participated In Boat Trip With Spouses Of Heads Of State And Government Attending SCO Plus Meeting


2025-09-01 10:08:01
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 1, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and her daughter Arzu Aliyeva, along with First Lady of the People's Republic of China Peng Liyuan and the spouses of the heads of state and government attending the meeting in the“Shanghai Cooperation Organization Plus” format, participated in a boat trip along the Haihe River in Tianjin, China, Azernews reports.

