Automotive Casting Market Worth USD 11.72 Billion By 2034 Towards Automotive

The automotive casting market size is expected to increase from USD 5.98 billion in 2025 to USD 11.72 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.76% throughout the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The automotive casting market has gained traction in recent periods due to a hike in the automotive industry , along with the high adoption of EVs globally . The market is also growing as it aids in fuel efficiency, improves vehicle performance, and allows automotive brands to adhere to stringent emission regulations led by the government, which is further helpful for the growth of the market.

Key Highlights of the Automotive Casting Market



By region, Asia Pacific led the automotive casting market, whereas North America is set to grow in the foreseen period due to rising automotive brands along with growing EV adoption in the region.

By material type, the aluminum segment led the automotive casting market, whereas the magnesium segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By process type, the die-casting segment led the automotive casting market, whereas the gravity casting segment is expected to grow in the expected timeframe.

By application, the engine parts segment led the automotive casting market, whereas the body assemblies segment is expected to grow in the forecast period. By vehicle type, the passenger vehicles segment led the automotive casting market, whereas the commercial vehicles segment is expected to grow in the forecast period.



Market Overview

The rising automotive sector globally is helping the growth of the automotive casting market. The rise of EVs globally is also aiding the market's growth, helping sustainable transport solutions as well. EVs require the use of specialized components, further fueling the growth of the market. The market deals with the manufacturing of various automotive parts, ensuring enhanced performance of the vehicle, enabling fuel efficiency, and following the emission regulations laid by the government as well.

High demand for lightweight and efficient automotive parts is fueling the growth of the automotive casting market. Integration of AI in the automotive casting market is also helping its growth by keeping a tap on predictive analysis for lower downtime, real-time process, and analyzing the right time for maintenance to avoid high costs incurred for huge unexpected failures of the vehicle.

New Trends of the Automotive Casting Market



Numerous automotive market players are collaborating for the manufacturing of developed casting parts to maintain the supply chain, further enhancing the growth of the automotive casting market.

Automotive brands are also partnering with casting companies to design different types of automotive parts for improved performance of a vehicle.

The automotive casting companies are setting up new plants to maintain the casting supply chain and meet the growing automotive casting need, further fueling the market's growth.

Advanced technology in the form of die casting and 3D printing further fuels the growth of the automotive casting market. Stricter emission regulations are compelling casting companies to manufacture lightweight and fuel-efficient components, helping the growth of the automotive casting market.



Market Dynamics

Driver

What are the growth drivers of the Automotive Casting Market?

The rising automotive industry, along with the rising adoption of EVs globally, are the vital factors for the growth of the automotive casting market. Automotive brands today focus on components helpful to enhance the performance of a vehicle, along with adhering to strict emission regulations led by the government, which is enhancing the growth of the market.

Technological advancements helpful for manufacturing components for monitoring real-time processes, optimizing predictive analysis for a vehicle's timely maintenance, and lowering the downtime chances to reduce wastage are also some of the major components helpful for the market's growth. Material flexibility, allowing casting companies to make lightweight as well as durable automotive parts, is also fueling the market's growth.

Challenge

What are the restraining factors obstructing the growth of the Automotive Casting Market?

High costs incurred due to fluctuating processes of various materials for the manufacturing of various automotive parts are one of the major factors obstructing the growth of the automotive casting market. High costs of energy consumption are another major market restraining factor. Capital investment required for upgrading casting facilities is also blocking the market's growth, as a huge chunk of the required amount for upgrading the facility may not be possible for small casting companies. Intricate component designs and the use of advanced molding techniques, which are difficult for less-skilled workers, are also among the major challenges for the growth of the market.

Opportunity

Rising Adoption of EVs is helping the Market Expand Globally

Rising adoption of EVs, further fueling the demand for intricate and lightweight components, is helping the market grow in the foreseeable period. High demand for aluminum and magnesium automotive components, as they are lightweight, is also helping the market grow. Technological advancements for EVs for predictive analysis, real-time monitoring, and analyzing timely maintenance for lowering the downtime chances are another major opportunity helpful for the growth of the automotive casting market.

Regional Analysis

High ownership of EVs and traditional vehicles in the Asia Pacific led the region to dominate the automotive casting market. High demand for aluminum die-cast parts such as motor housings and structural parts for vehicles is another major reason for the growth of the market in the region. Mass vehicle production in countries like India, China, and South Korea has made a major contribution to the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific. High demand for lightweight and durable components for efficient performance of vehicles, along with maintaining emission regulations, also helped in the growth of the automotive casting market.

North America is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to high demand for aluminum and lightweight parts, which are helpful for fuel efficiency and enhanced performance of the vehicle. The US has a major contribution to the growth of the automotive casting market in North America due to high technological innovation in the area and rising manufacturing bases. Technological advancements in the die-cast process and various other fields also aid in the growth of the market in the foreseen period.

Segmental Analysis

By Material Type

The aluminum segment led the automotive casting market due to high demand for lightweight and durable automotive components. It helps to enhance a vehicle's performance, maintain fuel efficiency, and comply with emission regulations. The lightweight aluminum components are highly utilized for the manufacturing of various components such as structural heads, engine blocks, and various other essential parts.

The magnesium segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period as lightweight and durable components are in high demand. Such components are essential for ICEs and EVs globally as they aid in a vehicle's efficient performance, utilize less fuel, promote cost savings, and allow companies to follow the stringent regulations helpful to lower the carbon footprint and maintain sustainability. The magnesium segment also allows for the manufacturing of specialized corrosion-resistant magnesium alloys, which are helpful for the market's growth in the forecast period.

By Process Type

The die casting segment led the automotive casting market due to high demand for precision, lightweight, and cost-effective components for traditional as well as EVs globally. Magnesium components are essential for lightweight components for EVs, which are helpful to promote the vehicle's improved performance. Simulation-based casting for durable and lightweight parts also helps the growth of the segment, further fueling the growth of the market. Advanced die casting solutions also help the growth of the market in the region.

The gravity casting segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period as the segment utilizes gravity to fill permanent molds, producing high-integrity complex parts such as engine blocks and transmission parts. The segment also observes growth in the recent period due to the high importance of lightweight and durable parts for improved performance of the vehicle. Such lightweight parts also help in observing fuel efficiency and following emission regulations for the growth of the market. The segment is also expected to grow in the foreseen period due to lower tooling costs compared to other high-pressure methods.

By Application Type

The engine parts segment led the automotive casting market, as the segment comprises key components such as cylinder blocks and cylinder heads. The segment led the market as it plays a vital role in a vehicle's performance, maintaining fuel efficiency, and achieving accuracy with the help of proper casting.

The body assemblies segment is observed to grow in the forecast period as the segment focuses on lightweight aluminum and magnesium parts for fuel efficiency and enhanced vehicle performance. Such vehicles also help in maintaining environmental regulations for sustainability. Precision die-cast parts and structural components help to lower the weight of the overall vehicles, contributing to the growth of the automotive casting market in the foreseeable period.

By Vehicle Type

The passenger vehicle segment led the automotive casting market due to high demand for lightweight vehicles and EVs globally, fueling the growth of the market. Such vehicles generally consist of aluminum and magnesium parts; they are lightweight, contributing to a vehicle's improved performance and maintaining fuel efficiency. They also help in maintaining emission regulations to maintain sustainability. Components for engine blocks, transmission systems, chassis, and suspension are the key components for the segment, helpful for the growth of the market.

The commercial vehicle segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period as the segment focuses on cast components for HCVs and LCVs, requiring high-strength iron and steel for chassis, engine, and transmission parts. Industrial growth, high demand for logistics, and evolving regulatory landscapes are some of the major factors helping the growth of the segment, further fueling the growth of the market in the foreseeable period.

Recent Developments in the Automotive Casting Market



In June 2025, the BOD of Uno Minda Limited approved the establishment of an aluminium die casting manufacturing plant in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. The main aim of the establishment is to meet the increasing demand for casting components and smooth the supply chains as well. In January 2025, Hot Wheels and Ferrari announced their partnership to develop a full range of Hot Wheels products. The partnership observed for the first time in 10 years will consist of die-cast products available for pre-order on Mattel Creations.

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the automotive market – designed specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. Towards Automotive dashboard offers in-depth statistical insights, segment-wise market analysis, regional share breakdowns, comprehensive company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive benchmarking, this all-in-one platform is your strategic gateway to smarter, data-driven decisions.

Top Companies of the Automotive Casting Market



Gibbs Die Casting

Regensburger Druckgusswerk Wolf GmbH

CFS Foundry

Endurance Technologies

Impro

Zetwerk Zollern GmbH



Automotive Casting Market Segmentations

By Material Type



Aluminum

Iron (Gray Iron, Ductile Iron)

Magnesium

Zinc Others (Steel, Copper, etc.)



By Process Type



Die Casting

Sand Casting

Investment Casting

Gravity Casting Others (Pressure Die Casting, Squeeze Casting, etc.)



By Application



Engine Parts

Transmission Parts

Body Assemblies

Chassis Others (Exhaust, Fuel System, etc.)



By Vehicle Type



Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Electric Vehicles (EVs) Off-highway Vehicles (Construction, Agriculture)

By Sales Channel



OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) Aftermarket

By Region



Asia-Pacific

Europe

North America

Latin America Middle East & Africa



Request a Custom Case Study Built Around Your Goals:

