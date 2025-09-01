PM Modi Hails Initiatives To Boost Job Creation, Amplify Growth Amid Global Uncertainties
In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi highlighted the scheme, described in an article by Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.
"Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya writes about the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, an initiative aimed at boosting job creation. He explains that the scheme will help transform India's demographic dividend into public prosperity, as the nation strives towards Viksit Bharat 2047," the Prime Minister said.
Mandaviya posted earlier: "Giving Wings to our Yuva-Shakti. India's strength lies in its demographic dividend. To leverage this, Modi Government has launched the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, a scheme aimed at boosting employability, job creation and formalization across the country".
"Under the visionary leadership of PM @narendramodi, we remain steadfast in our mission to empower our youth with meaningful opportunities that shape a brighter, Atmanirbhar Bharat", he mentioned.
PM Modi also shared an article written by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, underlining India's "Resilient Growth amid Global Challenges".
"Resilience defines India's economic journey and growth story. From digital transformation to energy security and the green transition, India has consistently turned challenges into opportunities. A must-read article by Union Minister Shri @HardeepSPuri," the Prime Minister posted on X.
Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Puri has highlighted the country's economic growth -- rated as the fastest among the world's major economies – in his article.
"From the cacophony of doubters calling India a 'dead economy' emerges the fact-rich story of resilience: faster growth, stronger buffers, and broader opportunity under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is the moment of Viksit Bharat, of India's relentless journey towards achieving energy security and green energy transition," the article observes.
