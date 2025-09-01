Noble Gas Market Growth Accelerates As Demand Surges Across Key Industries

Noble Gas Market, by Product

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global noble gas market was valued at $8.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $14.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030. The study provides a comprehensive analysis of market size, emerging trends, future opportunities, and leading players.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Market Drivers & Opportunities:- Rising demand from healthcare & medical applications: Widespread use of noble gases in medical imaging, anesthesia, and other healthcare processes is fueling growth.- Growing adoption across industries: Noble gases are increasingly used in electronics, construction, aerospace, and other industrial sectors.- Opportunities in emerging economies: Rapid industrialization in developing markets and innovations in energy-efficient solutions present significant growth avenues.- Challenges: High production costs and the fast pace of technological advancements may restrain market expansion.Segment Insights:-By Product:- Helium held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2030.- Radon is forecast to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 8.0% during the period.By End Use:- Construction led the market in 2020 with more than one-fourth share, and will likely remain dominant through the forecast period.- Electronics is expected to grow at the fastest pace, with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030.By Region:- Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the global market.- The Asia-Pacific region is also projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization and infrastructure development.Key Market Players:- Air Products and Chemicals Inc.- Air Liquide- Airgas Inc.- BASF SE- Gulf Cryo- American Gas- Linde- Royal Dutch Shell PLC- Praxair Technology- Ra Gas Company LimitedWant to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

