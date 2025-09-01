After more than decade, Syria opens again Saint Anna Church
(MENAFN) Saint Anna Church in the village of al-Yaqoubiya, located in Syria’s Idlib countryside, reopened on Sunday following a 14-year closure. The church serves both Greek Orthodox and Armenian communities.
The reopening ceremony drew guests from across various Syrian provinces. Attendees participated in special prayers and religious rituals, and traditional sweets were distributed to mark the occasion.
Ani Hiko, who attended the event, described the reopening as bringing “indescribable joy.” Similarly, Rania Havam, visiting from Aleppo, expressed her delight at participating in the ceremony after such a long absence. “Prayers and religious rituals were held, and participants shared the spiritual joy of the reopening,” she said.
The reopening comes amid broader changes in Syria since the departure of Bashar al-Assad in late 2024. The new administration has initiated political and economic reforms, promoted social cohesion, and sought greater cooperation with regional and international partners. Assad, who led Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Ba’ath Party’s long-standing rule since 1963. In January, a transitional administration under President Ahmad al-Sharaa was established.
