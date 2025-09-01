Vietjet Reports Strong H1 2025 Growth, Strengthening Vietnam's Role As Asia's Aviation Hub
Mumbai September 1, 2025 – Vietjet has released its audited financial report for the first half of 2025, reporting remarkable growth and reinforcing its position as a rising global carrier. A key driver of this performance is the launch of new routes between India and Vietnam earlier this year, which has significantly boosted connectivity and passenger traffic. This strategic expansion not only contributes to Vietjet's success but also underscores Vietnam's growing prominence as a major aviation hub in Asia and beyond.
Robust financial growth
In the first six months of this year, Vietjet's air transport revenue reached VND35.601 trillion (approx. US$1.35 billion), with a pre-tax profit of nearly VND1.6 trillion (approx. US$60.71 million), marking a 37% YoY increase. Consolidated revenue was VND35.837 trillion (approx. US$1.36 billion), with a pre-tax profit surpassing VND1.651 trillion (approx. US$62.65 million), reflecting a staggering 65% YoY growth.
During the same period, Vietjet operated 79,000 flights with 14.4 million passengers onboard. It paid over VND4.528 trillion (approx. US$171.82 million) in taxes and fees. The company's financial indicators remain strong, with excellent liquidity and consolidated assets exceeding VND112 trillion (approx. US$4.25 billion).
Strengthening India–Vietnam connectivity
Vietjet is further deepening ties between the two countries with two new direct routes launched in March, connecting Bengaluru and Hyderabad to Ho Chi Minh City. The new services add to the airline's strong network of eight non-stop routes from Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi and Ahmedabad to major Vietnamese hubs including Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City.
As more Indian travelers explore Vietnam's rich culture, vibrant cities, and scenic landscapes, Vietjet is making strategic investments to elevate the Southeast Asian nation's aviation sector while accelerating its expansion across key international markets-with India as a major focus.
Fleet investment and global stature
In the first half of the year, Vietjet placed an order for 20 A330neo aircraft with Airbus, raising its total order for A330neo to 40, making it the airline with the largest A330neo order in the world.
At the 2025 Paris Air Show, Vietjet secured a historic order for 100 A321neo aircraft, along with 50 purchase options-the largest deal in the industry-positioning Vietjet among the top 10 airlines globally in terms of aircraft orders.
Additionally, Vietjet and Rolls-Royce have signed an agreement for 40 Trent 7000 engines to power 20 wide-body Airbus A330neo aircraft, bringing the total number of Trent 7000 engines ordered by the airline to 80.
Groundbreaking of Long Thanh project
Vietjet officially kicked off the construction of its Aircraft Maintenance Technical Center in the under-construction Long Thanh International Airport, featuring Hangars 3 and 4 which would be capable of servicing 10 aircraft simultaneously by international standards.
In the meantime, Vietjet has rolled out self-service ground operations at major airports to enhance service quality, optimize operations, and deliver an exceptional experience for passengers.
Recognized excellence and strategic vision
Vietjet has been recognized by AirlineRatings as the“World's Best Ultra Low Cost Carrier”. Forbes Vietnam has ranked Vietjet among the Top 5 revenue-generating enterprises for 2024 and in the Top 50 best-listed companies for 2025 in the country.
Backed by solid financial foundation, modern fleet investment, and critical infrastructure projects, Vietjet is well positioned for continued momentum in the second half of 2025. The airline aims for sustainable growth and global expansion, further enhancing Vietnam's position as a rising aviation hub and its appeal to international partners and investors.
About Vietjet:
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.
