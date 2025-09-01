Trend News Agency Always Maintains Distinctive And Principled Stance - Azerbaijani Writer

MENAFN - Trend News Agency) On September 1, 2025, Trend News Agency celebrates an important milestone-. Over three decades, Trend has grown from a small editorial office into one of the region's leading and most respected multilingual agencies, covering key events in the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and the Caspian region. Thanks to the professionalism and dedication of its team, the agency has earned recognition from politicians, diplomats, and business leaders around the world. Looking ahead, Trend aims to expand further into European and Asian media markets. Platforms have already been established in Türkiye and across Europe, providing a foundation for the agency to compete with media outlets in these regions.

People's Writer and Secretary of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union Chingiz Abdullayev shared his thoughts on Trend's anniversary. He emphasized that Trend has always maintained a distinctive, determined, and principled stance.

“I congratulate Trend International Information Agency on its 30th anniversary and wish the agency success in its activities. Trend has always maintained a distinctive, determined, and principled position. I am confident that Trend will continue to serve the interests of Azerbaijan and our people.







Trend plays a significant role in conveying Azerbaijani news to the world, particularly through connections with leading European media institutions and on international platforms in the Caspian region, South Caucasus, Central Asia, and beyond. I wish the team continued success in this honorable work. Happy anniversary!" Abdullayev said.