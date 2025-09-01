Azerbaijani Deputy Minister Talks Up Prospects Of Training For Competitive Digital Experts

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan aims to prepare specialists capable of competing on a global scale and contributing to the country's information and communications technology (ICT) exports, said Samir Mammadov, the country's Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Trend reports.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 49th Annual World Finals of the International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) in Baku, Mammadov noted that the ICPC World Final in Baku is not just a competition but also a gathering of the brightest young minds.

“Here they will not only compete but also learn from one another, share experiences, and spark new ideas.

Azerbaijan has declared digital transformation a national priority. Our vision is to nurture talent, strengthen advanced skills, and build an innovative, secure, and globally competitive digital ecosystem. Today, young people in our country have more opportunities in programming, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and many other modern fields. This vision is defined by key national frameworks, the digital development concept, the national strategies on information security and cybersecurity, and the national strategy on artificial intelligence,” he said.