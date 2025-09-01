Epinephrine Market To Size To Reach USD 5.74 Billion By 2032 As Demand For Emergency Allergy Treatments Surges SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epinephrine Market Size & Growth Forecast:

According to SNS Insider, the global Epinephrine Market size was valued at USD 2.77 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5.74 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.57% between 2025 and 2032. This robust growth, driven by increasing cases of severe allergic reactions, asthma management needs, and advancements in auto-injector technology.

In the United States, a major driver of global demand, the epinephrine market was valued at USD 1.06 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to nearly double, reaching USD 2.13 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 9.13%. Increasing awareness of anaphylaxis risks, policy efforts to improve accessibility, and technological innovations are fueling this expansion.





Major Players Analysis

Prominent players shaping the competitive landscape of the epinephrine market include:



Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

ALK-Abelló A/S

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Kaleo, Inc. (AUVI-Q®)

Pfizer Inc.

Sandoz (Novartis AG)

Sanofi S.A.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Viatris Inc.

Segment Analysis

By Product Type

In 2024, autoinjectors segment led the epinephrine market holding a share of 52.4% share due to its portability, ease of use, and rapid dosing in emergencies including anaphylaxis, which is further augmented by the regulatory approvals and awareness campaigns. The pre-filled syringes segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The segment's growth is driven by accurate dosing, self-administration preference, stability, and surging demand in the underdeveloped regions, propelling their home and clinical applications.

By Application

The anaphylaxis segment dominated the epinephrine market with 46.15% share in 2024 due to its role as the first-line therapy for severe allergic reactions caused by drugs, food, and insect stings, and the growing awareness of early administration. The respiratory disorders segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the surging number of COPD and asthma cases, enhanced inhalation technologies, and surging pollution and smoking rates globally.

By Distribution Channel

In 2024, the epinephrine therapy market was led by the retail & online pharmacy segment with a share of 85.6% owing to its easy accessibility, surging insurance reimbursements, and the surging popularity of the online platforms that offer convenient delivery. Auto-injectors and other devices are widely available for emergency use. On the other hand, the hospital pharmacy segment is predicted to witness the fastest growth driven by the surging cases of anaphylaxis and respiratory diseases, advanced emergency infrastructure, and the role of hospitals in patient education, immediate treatment, and integration of advanced epinephrine delivery systems.

Regional Trends

North America Leads Epinephrine Market While Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

In 2024, North America led the global epinephrine market with 42.4% share, supported by a strong healthcare system, favorable reimbursement policies, and high prevalence of anaphylaxis and asthma driving emergency treatment demand. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the market with a 10.03% CAGR, fueled by the surging allergy and asthma cases, along with improved healthcare access, increasing government initiatives, rising urbanization, and higher disposable incomes, which makes it a major driver of the global market growth.

Recent Developments



Viatris and Pfizer announced expanded distribution of generic EpiPens in developing markets (2024).

Kaleo, Inc. launched a next-generation AUVI-Q® auto-injector with voice-assisted instructions (2024).

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals acquired Bausch Health's epinephrine injection business to strengthen its injectable portfolio (2025). ALK-Abello announced a strategic partnership to develop a nasal spray epinephrine alternative, currently in Phase III trials (2025).

Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting



Over 200 million people globally suffer from food allergies, with rising anaphylaxis cases reported annually.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimates nearly 1 in 13 children has a food allergy, fueling sustained demand.

The average cost of auto-injectors has declined by nearly 30% in the U.S. since the introduction of generic alternatives in 2018.

By 2032, over 60% of U.S. schools are projected to maintain stock epinephrine supplies on-site. Global digital health integration with auto-injectors is expected to add new patient adherence models by 2027.

