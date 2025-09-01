Schouw & Co. Share Buy-Back Programme, Week 35 2025
|Trading day
| No. of
shares
| Average
price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 22 August 2025
|107,500
|597.42
|64,222,815
|Monday, 25 August 2025
|1,500
|598.57
|897,855
|Tuesday, 26 August 2025
|1,500
|600.96
|901,440
|Wednesday, 27 August 2025
|1,500
|598.23
|897,345
|Thursday, 28 August 2025
|1,500
|593.96
|890,940
|Friday, 29 August 2025
|1,500
|593.27
|889,905
|In the period 25 August 2025 - 29 August 2025
|7,500
|597.00
|4,477,485
|Accumulated until 29 August 2025
|115,000
|597.39
|68,700,300
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,156,993 treasury shares corresponding to 8.63% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachments
-
2025-09-01 FBM25-41 SBB-w35 ENG
SBB2025 Week 35
