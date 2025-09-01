Televero Behavioral Health

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Televero Behavioral Health Accelerates Access to Lifesaving Behavioral Healthcare During Suicide Prevention Month

September marks Suicide Prevention Month, a time of collective awareness, advocacy, and action around one of the nation's most pressing public health issues. Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the United States, with over 49,000 annual deaths reported by the CDC. Televero Behavioral Health is responding with urgency, expanding access to lifesaving behavioral healthcare when and where it's needed most.

Televero Behavioral Health is actively transforming how patients access mental health care by delivering same-day appointments, rapid psychiatric evaluations, and coordinated care from a team of licensed therapists, psychiatric nurse practitioners, and MDs. This month, the company is doubling down on its commitment to crisis response, ensuring no one faces their darkest moments alone.

“Suicide is preventable-but only if people can access timely, effective care. We've engineered a system that removes barriers between the patient and the help they need. No long waits. No dead ends. Just care, delivered urgently and compassionately,”

- Ray Wolf, CEO of Televero Behavioral Health

Televero's model is built for outcomes. With a 97% patient satisfaction rate and over 85% of patients showing measurable improvement by their first behavioral health assessment follow-up, the company is setting a new standard of care.

Key highlights of Televero's Suicide Prevention Month efforts include:

- Same-day psychiatric and therapy appointments across all operating states

- Integration with primary care to catch and treat suicidal ideation early

- Proactive outreach to referring providers, schools, and employers to build access pathways before crisis hits

This accelerated care is not a campaign for September alone. It's the core of how Televero operates every day. But this month, it's a call to action.

“Every call, every session, every outcome matters. We're here to stop suicide before it starts by reaching patients in their most vulnerable moments and helping them reclaim their future.”

- Dr. Victor Gonzalez, Medical Director of Emerging Markets, Televero Behavioral Health

As demand for mental health services continues to surge, Televero is scaling rapidly to meet the need-expanding to six states, doubling its provider network, and leveraging technology to remove delays and increase care efficiency.

For Televero, Suicide Prevention Month is a critical moment to drive awareness, expand access, and accelerate action. Urgent behavioral healthcare saves lives-and bold, system-level change is the way forward.

About Televero Behavioral Health

Televero Behavioral Health is building the future of behavioral healthcare by delivering a new, elevated standard of care. From pediatrics to geriatrics, we provide unmatched, comprehensive online behavioral health services with same-day appointments, insurance acceptance, one-click access to visits, and MD evaluations at every intake.

With our integrated behavioral and primary care model, we're reducing medical hospitalizations by 25% for patients with comorbid conditions and eliminating unnecessary referrals.

These outcomes are not by chance. They are the result of a measurement-based, team-powered system that brings speed, clarity, and compassion to every patient interaction. With a mission to solve the behavioral health crisis, Televero is delivering what the system has always promised: care that works.

