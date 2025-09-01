Raan: First Ever Unbleached 100% Cotton Wet Wipe Brand Celebrates Winning Good Housekeeping Parenting Award

Los Angeles, California – Raan , the first-ever unbleached 100% cotton wet wipe brand, is proud to announce that it has just won the Good Housekeeping 2025 Parenting Award in the Diapering category.

With winners chosen through lab analysis and parent feedback, Raan stood out for being both sustainable and ideal for sensitive skin, with analysts praising the easy-to-use packaging and parents admiring the“oversize design”,“how gentle they are,” and“how effectively they clean up messes.”

“Raan was created after years of navigating misleading 'clean' claims and realizing how rare it was to find products that were truly safe, honest, and rooted in function,” said Vanessa for Raan.“We're here to build a lifestyle - but not the aspirational kind. One that's thoughtful, transparent, and grounded in the real, everyday mess. Our products are made to be used by new moms, pet owners, skincare lovers, and anyone who just wants the best cotton wipes .”

Raan is rooted in the belief that clean should be uncomplicated. The brand relies on earth-derived materials and minimally processed ingredients to deliver a pure, safe, and caring cleaning experience. From material science to formulation, the brand preserves the natural qualities of what it sources - never over-engineering what already works.

With 99% purified water and 5 clean ingredients (including organic aloe and food-grade preservatives for safety), Raan's water-based baby wipes are designed for the most sensitive skin. Gentle enough for everyday use and up to 35% larger, softer, and more durable than other wipes, these hypoallergenic baby wipes are perfect for diaper changes, hands, faces, and skincare, allowing skin to remain calm and cared for.

Working exclusively with U.S.-based suppliers who uphold the same standards of sustainability, quality, and transparency. From fabric to formula to packaging, every part of raan wipes is carefully chosen.

Some of the key benefits of Raan's baby wipes include:

Use of 100% Cotton : Made with unbleached, 100% TruCotton®-a plastic- and tree-free fiber that skips chemical processing. Raan's cotton wipes are naturally soft, sourced entirely from the U.S., hypoallergenic, biodegradable, and renewable, making them ideal for unscented baby wipe lovers.

Fragrance and Dye Free : Unbleached by choice, Raan's selection of cotton wet wipes are untreated and full of its natural properties to offer a pH-balanced, dermatologist tested, and cruelty free product that is free from fragrance, dyes, parabens, phthalates, alcohol, or chlorine–making them ideal fragrance-free baby wipes that are safe for newborns and eczema-prone skin.

“We don't sell aspiration. We offer attainable, functional tools for people who care deeply about what they bring into their homes - and what they put on their skin. Our integrity lies in telling the whole, imperfect truth about our materials, our process, and our limitations. We hold a clear line against greenwashing, vague claims, and anything that gets in the way of real transparency,” added Vanessa for the brand.

Whether a first-time parent, skincare devotee, eco-advocate, or design-minded partner, Raan invites those who want clean, effective products that are safe, transparent, and made with purpose browse its selection of cotton wet wipes and individually wrapped cotton wipes today.

About Raan

Woman-founded, family-tested, and planet-approved, Raan is the first-ever unbleached 100% cotton wet wipe brand, delivering a pure and safe care-and-cleaning experience with earth-derived materials and minimally processed ingredients.

More Information

To learn more about Raan and its Good Housekeeping 2025 Parenting Award, please visit the website at .

