Gujarat: Bhadarvi Poonam Fair In Ambaji From Sep 1-7 Grand Drone Show Planned

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Aug 31 (IANS) The Ambaji Temple in Banaskantha district in Gujarat is set to host the annual Bhadarvi Poonam fair from September 1 to 7, with lakhs of devotees expected to throng the shrine. To ensure smooth management, the district administration have announced extensive preparations, focusing on safety, security, and convenience for pilgrims.

To manage the massive gathering, the administration has set up 29 committees responsible for arrangements including drinking water, electricity, parking, prasad distribution, and security. The aim is to provide devotees with seamless facilities throughout the fair. This year, technology will play a key role in enhancing the experience for devotees.

An 'E-Mandir' WhatsApp chatbot will provide instant information on aarti timings, prasad centers, parking arrangements, and other temple-related updates. Devotees will also be able to watch live darshan of Mataji's Akhand Jyot on the trust's official YouTube channel.

Given the massive turnout expected, the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (ST) has announced the operation of 5,500 additional buses during the fair period.

These buses will ply between Ambaji and major routes including Gabbar, Danta, Palanpur, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Surat, ensuring easier access for devotees traveling from across the state.

Adding a spectacular cultural attraction, a grand drone light show featuring 400 drones will be organised on the night of September 3–4 at 8.30 p.m., subject to weather conditions.

The sky will light up with dazzling formations depicting Ambe Maa, 'Jai Mataji' inscriptions, and the Trishul, promising to mesmerise the audience.

The Ambaji Temple is one of the most important and revered Shakti Peethas in India, dedicated to Goddess Amba, a form of Shakti.

Its significance lies in the belief that the heart of Goddess Sati fell at this very spot, making it a powerful center of divine feminine energy.

The temple is unique because the deity is worshipped in the form of a sacred yantra (Shree Visa Yantra) rather than an idol, symbolising the eternal and formless power of the goddess.

Beyond its spiritual role, the temple has cultural, historical, and economic relevance -- it is tied to folk traditions of the region, referenced in ancient scriptures, and continues to influence local livelihoods through pilgrimage tourism.

For devotees, Ambaji represents both a maternal figure of protection and a cosmic source of energy, making it a living spiritual hub where faith, tradition, and cultural identity converge.