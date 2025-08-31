Punjab Police Bust BKI-Backed Terror Module, Arrest Two

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Aug 31 (IANS) In an intelligence-led operation, Punjab Police have busted a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI)-backed terror module and thwarted major disruptive activities in the state with the arrest of two operatives, state Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Sunday.

Those arrested have been identified as Sarwan Kumar and Balwinder Singh, both residents of Gurdaspur.

During the search, police teams have recovered an Arges hand grenade and a .30 bore Star Mark pistol along with three cartridges from their possession.

The development came in less than a week after Counter Intelligence Pathankot had averted a target killing by busting a module of the same network with the four members, including two juveniles, and recovered two .30 bore Star Mark pistols from their possession.

DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigations have revealed that the arrested accused were working on the directions of their foreign-based handlers, who are backed by Babbar Khalsa International. The duo were introduced to these handlers by an intermediary, he said.

The DGP said that a case under the relevant sections of law has been registered and efforts are being made to trace and apprehend the other members associated with this network, he said.

Sharing more details, Assistant Inspector General, Pathankot, Sukhminder Singh Mann said that the arrested accused were tasked to conduct a recce of various security establishments and to execute the assignment, they were provided with explosives and funds.

The accused were communicating with their handlers using encrypted apps and virtual phone numbers.

Mann said that further investigations are being conducted to unearth this BKI-backed entire network and investigate previous crimes committed by the arrested accused. In this regard, a case FIR No. 48 dated August 30 under Section 25 of the Arms Act, Section 61 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act has been registered at a police station in Amritsar.