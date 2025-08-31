Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Malaysia celebrates its sixty-eight years of Independence


2025-08-31 09:56:40
(MENAFN) Malaysia commemorated its 68th Independence Day on Sunday, drawing large crowds to the administrative center of Putrajaya for a festive National Day parade. Reports indicate that more than 14,000 participants formed 81 contingents, representing a wide array of Malaysian society.

The parade was overseen by King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and other cabinet members in attendance. The celebrations featured an aerial display by the nation’s air force, including fighter jets and helicopters performing coordinated maneuvers.

Spectators also gathered in Kuala Lumpur to enjoy fireworks near the Petronas Twin Towers, adding a vibrant finale to the day’s festivities.

