IEEMA inaugurates the first edition of the Bihar Power Conclave in Patna - A Milestone Event to Catalyse Power Sector Growth in the State
(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Patna, August 29, 2025: The Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufactu’ers’ Association (IEEMA) today inaugurated the first edition of the Bihar Power Conclave in Patna. The event first-of-its-kind in the state power conclave was inaugurated by the Shri Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Hon’ble Minister, Energy Department, Government of Bihar; Shri Nitish Mishra, H’n’ble Minister, Department of Industries, Government of Bihar; Shri Manoj Kumar Singh, IAS, Secretary Energy, department, Government of Bihar; Shri Rahul Kumar, IAS, Managing Director, NBPDCL & BSPTCL. Bihar Power Conclave is the fifth in the line of State Power Conclave launch by IEEMA to showcase the business potential if states in the country.
Speaking at the Bihar Power Conclave Shri Bijendra Prasad Yadav,’Hon’ble Minister, Energy Department, Government of Bihar,“said “We have decided 24,000 MW thermal power investment going forward and a lot of work is being done in renewable energy and especially in solar power projects as well. With pump storage technology it is going to be very beneficial fo” Bihar.”
Shri Nitish M’shra, Hon’ble Minister, Department of Industries, Government of Bihar, emphasized the new industrial policy of Bihar inviting the industry to come “nd invest. “If you see the data, we are ahead of many states in roads, air, power, economy and more. The land bank is now 15,000 acres. I assure you of very profitable deals in Bihar, following our ’rime Ministe‘’s mantra of ‘Minimum Government & Ma” mum Governance.”
“We’ve seen a fourfold rise in grid substations, transmission capacity has increased 19 times, industrial power consumption is up tenfold, and circuit spread has grown sixfold. Bihar leads the country with over 74 lakh prepaid meters; the Average Net Tariff Co’t has dropped by 15%. We’re the only state receiving power subsidies in advance from th’ Finance Department and we’re investing in transmission and distribution from our own resources for the last 12 years. Power demand has grown from ’,800 MW to 14,000 MW, and we’re planning to connect agriculture to the grid. With targeted subsidies for industries, Bihar today offers a power ecosystem that is not just efficient but profitable for an”one looking to invest in here.” Said Shri Manoj Kumar Singh, IAS, Secretary, Energy Department, Govt of India.
Shri Rahul Kumar, IAS, Managing Director, NBPDCL & BSPDCL, highlighted B–har’s achievements in ensuring 22–23 hours of power supply to households while also outlining the challenges and opportunities in the energy sector.
The conclave focused on state specific opportunities and challenges from grid modernization, decentralization of solar plants, smart metering to expansion of renewable energy integration & transmission.
The event featured technical sessions, policy plans, dialogues, and networking opportunities focused on capacity building, innovative technologies & solutions.
About IEEMA
IEEMA is the apex association of manufacturers of electrical and industrial electronics and allied equipment in India. Established in 1948, IEEMA is the first ISO-certified industry association, encompassing the entire value chain in power generation, transmission, and distribution equipment, including new and renewable energy sectors.
About IEEMA
IEEMA is the apex association of manufacturers of electrical and industrial electronics and allied equipment in India. Established in 1948, IEEMA is the first ISO-certified industry association, encompassing the entire value chain in power generation, transmission, and distribution equipment, including new and renewable energy sectors.
