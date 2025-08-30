Mourinho Exits Istanbul Following European Setback

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Fenerbahce have parted ways with José Mourinho, bringing to an end his tenure as head coach of the Turkish giants just two days after the team failed to advance past Benfica in the Champions League play‐off. The club confirmed the decision, describing it as mutual, and extended their appreciation for his contributions to the first team since the 2024–25 season.

Mourinho's dismissal underscores the significance Fenerbahce placed on qualification for Europe's elite club competition. The aggregate defeat to Benfica in the play‐off round sealed the team's absence from the Champions League group stage, a blow deemed unacceptable by the club hierarchy.

Appointed in June 2024, Mourinho's stint in Istanbul spanned just over a year. While he steered Fenerbahce to second place in the Süper Lig-trailing long‐standing rivals Galatasaray-no silverware followed, and his side exited both the Turkish Cup and the Europa League in earlier rounds.

His time in Turkey was also marred by controversy. Notably, an altercation with Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk during a Turkish Cup quarter-final saw Mourinho pinch his rival's nose, resulting in a suspension. He also publicly criticised refereeing standards, alleging bias towards Galatasaray, which further strained his relationship with the club's board and fanbase.

Financial markets responded positively to the news of his departure. Fenerbahce's share price surged around 7 percent, translating into a market capitalisation boost exceeding US $26 million-highlighting investor optimism that the move may herald a more stable and results‐oriented era.

Mourinho's managerial record at the club-37 wins, roughly 11 losses in 62 matches-underlines mixed fortunes: consistent win rates tempered by key failures in high‐stakes matches. Moreover, speculation regarding his next role surfaced immediately. Reports link him to possible moves to Rangers, rumbles of a return to the Premier League, and even managerial opportunities in Portugal or Saudi Arabia.

