Joomag Launches AI-Powered Article Extraction To Transform High-Design Pdfs

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Joomag , the leading Digital Publishing and Content Experience Platform, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking AI Article Extraction feature. This first-of-its-kind innovation transforms complex, high-design editorial publications - such as magazines, brochures, and catalogs - into clean, responsive, and mobile-friendly HTML articles without compromising design integrity.

For more than a decade, organizations have struggled with the tradeoff between design and usability. Traditional PDF-to-HTML tools often rely on generic text recognition, resulting in broken layouts, missing visual elements, and poor accessibility. With the rise of mobile-first consumption and the growing need for accessible digital formats, publishers are under pressure to modernize how they distribute high-value content.

Joomag's new AI Article Extraction technology is built to solve this problem at scale. By combining advanced natural language processing with design-intelligent AI, it performs editorial-grade extraction that not only preserves layouts, typography, and visual hierarchy, but also restructures content into seamless digital reading experiences.

“Beautiful design should never come at the cost of readability or accessibility,” said Ruben Vardanyan, CEO of Joomag.“With AI Article Extraction, we're pioneering a new standard: editorial-grade design intelligently transformed into responsive, reader-first content.”

Key benefits of Joomag's AI Article Extraction include:

- Increased Readability: Converts complex layouts into clean, reader-first articles while preserving design intent.

- Mobile Optimization: Adapts long-form content seamlessly for smartphones and tablets.

- Accessibility: Creates faster-loading, user-friendly formats that meet accessibility standards.

- SEO & AI Visibility: Boosts discoverability across search engines and generative AI platforms.

- Time & Cost Efficiency: Eliminates manual reformatting, saving teams significant production resources.

The solution is already resonating with publishers, marketers, and enterprises seeking to modernize their digital content strategies. Media companies can make archives of back issues instantly accessible. Brands can extend the reach of design-heavy marketing assets like catalogs and product brochures. Nonprofits and educational institutions can ensure reports and research publications are widely readable, discoverable, and inclusive.

“From print-ready to reader-ready, this launch marks a significant step forward in digital publishing,” added Vardanyan.“Our commitment is twofold: to equip organizations with smarter, more efficient publishing tools, and to deliver richer, more engaging experiences for their readers. In the coming weeks, we'll unveil a broader AI foundation for high-design content-innovations that will redefine how organizations create, distribute, and measure their most valuable assets.”

With this launch, Joomag continues to expand its leadership in digital publishing and content experience, helping more than 5,000 customers worldwide bring their stories to life through powerful, design-driven content.

About Joomag

Founded in 2009, Joomag is a global leader in digital publishing and content experience, trusted by over 5,000 businesses and organizations. The platform enables users to create, distribute, and analyze high-design content across channels. Today, Joomag is at the forefront of integrating Generative AI into publishing , helping brands transform how they engage, convert, and grow.

