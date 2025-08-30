Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ranil Wickremesinghe Discharged From Hospital


2025-08-30 04:15:18
(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe has been discharged from the Colombo National Hospital, where he was admitted following his recent arrest and subsequent release.

Wickremesinghe is to continue to receive medical attention while resting at home.

Wickremesinghe was granted bail last week after being arrested over allegations he misused state funds.

Colombo Fort Magistrate Nilupuli Lankapura ordered Wickremesinghe to be released on three surety bails of Rs. 5 million each.

Wickremesinghe continued to remain at the Intensive Care Unit of the Colombo National Hospital following the court order.

The post Ranil Wickremesinghe discharged from hospital appeared first on Colombo Gazette .

MENAFN30082025000190011042ID1109995962

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search