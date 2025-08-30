Ranil Wickremesinghe Discharged From Hospital

Wickremesinghe is to continue to receive medical attention while resting at home.

Wickremesinghe was granted bail last week after being arrested over allegations he misused state funds.

Colombo Fort Magistrate Nilupuli Lankapura ordered Wickremesinghe to be released on three surety bails of Rs. 5 million each.

Wickremesinghe continued to remain at the Intensive Care Unit of the Colombo National Hospital following the court order.

