Telangana Govt Urges Rajnath Singh To Expedite Transfer Of Defence Lands

Hyderabad, Oct 3 (IANS) The Telangana government has urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to expedite the process of handing over certain defence lands for public use.

Hyderabad In-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Friday met the Defence Minister on his arrival here to attend a programme.

The state minister submitted a memorandum to Rajnath Singh. While thanking the Ministry of Defence for its decision to spare certain defence lands in Hyderabad for vital public processes, he requested Rajnath Singh to expedite the process of handing over these lands.

Ponnam Prabhakar noted that these parcels are critical for implementing ongoing infrastructure and mobility projects that are of high importance to the city's development and public convenience.

The state minister also brought to the notice of the Defence Minister that an amount of approximately Rs 1,000 crore under user charges components is pending from the Cantonment to the government of Telangana.

"Timely clearance of these dues will significantly support the state's efforts in maintaining and upgrading public infrastructure and service delivery in areas that overlap with defence jurisdictions," reads the memorandum.

The state government also requested the Defence Minister to initiate necessary steps to conduct elections to the Secunderabad Cantonment Board.

"Rajnath Singh was told that the elections have not been held for the past few years. In the interest of democratic governance and local representation, I request that the necessary steps be taken to conduct these elections at the earliest,” the state minister said.

During his meeting with the Defence Minister in Delhi last month, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had requested him to transfer 98.20 acres of defence land in Hyderabad to the State government for the prestigious Gandhi Sarovar Project.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister apprised the Defence Minister of the State's plans to establish the "Gandhi Circle of Unity" at the confluence of the Musi and Esa rivers.

CM Revanth Reddy underscored that the Gandhi Sarovar Project will stand as an enduring emblem of national integration and the timeless ideals of Mahatma Gandhi.