Ex-NSG Commando Bajrang Singh, Once Part Of 26/11 Anti-Terror Operation, Is Now 'Kingpin Of Gaanja Smuggling Racket'
Ex-NSG commando Bajrang Singh had participated in the 26/11 anti-terror operation in Mumbai.
Inspector General of Police Vikas Kumar said Bajrang Singh was arrested late Wednesday night from Ratangarh in Churu .Also Read | Cocaine smuggling racket busted at Chennai airport: Drugs worth ₹60 crore seized 'Caught with 200 kg of gaanja'
Police said Bajrang Singh was allegedly involved in smuggling 'gaanja' from Telangana and Odisha into Rajasthan and was caught with 200 kg of the substance.
Bajrang Singh, the alleged "drug kingpin", belonged to Rajasthan's Sikar district and carried a bounty of ₹25,000, police said.'Operation Gaanjaney'
Inspector General of Police Vikas Kumar added that the state's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) successfully carried out 'Operation Gaanjaney' that led to Singh's arrest.
The ATS and ANTF teams had been monitoring his movements for nearly two months.Also Read | Ranya Rao gets DRI notice to pay fine of ₹102.55 crore amid Gold smuggling row
Despite his attempts to evade arrest, using fake mobile IDs and hiding in remote villages, technical intelligence and ground-level informers helped trace him to Churu.
"This operation was a result of weeks of planning and intelligence sharing. The arrest of a hardened operative like Bajrang is a significant achievement in neutralising the terror-narcotics nexus in Rajasthan ," the IGP said.Also Read | America's expert on China says fungus smuggling case 'worse than Covid' Who is Bajrang Singh?
Officials told PTI that Bajrang left studies after Class 10 and joined the Border Security Force (BSF), where he served briefly before being discharged.
Later, Singh served for seven years as an NSG commando.
He was part of the network during the 2008 anti-terror operation in Mumbai serial blasts case , known as the 26/11 terror attack.Also Read | Returned deportee Abrego due in Tennessee court; future of smuggling case uncertain
In 2021, IGP Kumar said, Singh's political ambitions also became evident when he tried to push his wife into contesting local elections.
However, the attempt failed. But it gave him exposure to local circles and strengthened his influence.
Police said Singh also established connections with criminal elements in Odisha and Rajasthan, and sought to leverage his village standing to further narcotics and terror-linked activities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Tapbit At TOKEN2049: Reshaping The Crypto Landscape Through Product Innovation
- Bydfi Joins Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025): Deepening Web3 Engagement
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- WBTC Strengthens Its Role As Multichain Standard For Bitcoin In Defi
CommentsNo comment