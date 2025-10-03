India On Strong Growth Path, Largest Economic Centre Now: Former RBI Dy Governor
Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of fourth Kautilya Economic Conclave here, Patra said India is well-positioned to sustain high growth rates even amid global uncertainties.
Patra highlighted that India's economy enjoys low inflation, a narrow current account deficit, manageable debt levels, and large foreign exchange reserves.
“All these suggest macroeconomic stability, and there is a clear commitment from the authorities to preserve it. This stability lays the foundation for higher growth and protects India from global spillovers such as tariffs,” he told IANS.
He expressed confidence that India is moving toward an 8 per cent plus GDP growth trajectory, a trend that has already been reflected in the past five years since 2021.
“Even the first quarter shows a 7.8 per cent growth, which is usually a seasonal dip. The rest of the year is expected to be stronger,” Patra added.
He noted that India's position as a largely self-financed economy, with most investment funded from domestic savings, and a strengthened financial sector with net non-performing assets close to zero, are key positives supporting sustained growth.
Patra also emphasised India's external stability, citing a narrow current account and large forex reserves, currently the fourth largest in the world.
He added that these factors, combined with ongoing trade negotiations and export-focused policy measures, will help India weather global challenges like tariffs.
“GST reforms and export packages are already reducing input costs for exporters. Negotiations with the US could further mitigate tariff impacts, especially given India's current trade surplus with them,” he explained.
On India's role in a changing global order, Patra said the country has always followed a non-aligned strategy.
“India may emerge as a pole in a multipolar world, with the global south already regarding it as a leader. And it is doing so in a very calibrated fashion,” he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Tapbit At TOKEN2049: Reshaping The Crypto Landscape Through Product Innovation
- Bydfi Joins Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025): Deepening Web3 Engagement
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- WBTC Strengthens Its Role As Multichain Standard For Bitcoin In Defi
CommentsNo comment